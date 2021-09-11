The robot that allows Covid-19 patients human contact

An iPad-carrying robot is alleviating the loneliness of critically ill and isolated Covid-19 patients at Cape Town’s Tygerberg Academic Hospital’s intensive care units (ICUs). The robot enables patients to talk face-to-face with their loved ones without risk of infection. Fondly called Khanya, the robot also helps end-stage patients say goodbye to their loved ones or receive succour from a spiritual counsellor, something that was previously impossible during high bed occupancies at infection peaks, and rarely achieved even at less pressured times.
