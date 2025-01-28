Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to appear in court over July 2021 riots

Duduzile Zuma. (Photo by Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is set to appear at the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday over her alleged involvement in inciting violence during the July 2021 unrest.

The MK party — led by former state and ANC president Jacob Zuma, the father of Zuma-Sambudla – has called on it members to attend the appearance.

Speaking at a media briefing held by the ANC on Tuesday at Luthuli House, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party would not comment on the alleged arrest of Zuma-Sambudla.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu, who was also at the briefing as part of the ANC’s national executive committee, also refused to comment, saying “I am not aware of the issue”.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela did not respond to the M&Gs requests for comment, however, the party has been circulating a poster calling on its “forces” to “mobilise” and “attend in numbers”.

According to the poster “Zuma-Sambudla “will be appearing…on charges of the July 2021 uprising”.

Labelled a “failed insurrection” by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the riots started on the evening of Thursday, July 8 2021, as Jacob Zuma was set to make his way to prison on a contempt of court charge.

On Friday July 9, swathes of KwaZulu-Natal were experiencing unrest, with roads blocked by long-haul trucks, torched trucks, and burning debris.

By the weekend, thousands of looters – including children – had descended on businesses, shopping malls and warehouses, forcing entry and stealing anything that could be carried or packed in awaiting vehicles.

ATMs were bombed or removed and rioters tried to disconnect communication systems at the Durban port, while waterworks were also targeted.

Under-resourced and out-manned, the South African Police Services called on community groups to help quell the violence until the defence force was deployed.

That deployment, however, came too late, the result of communication lapses between the relevant authorities.

By the time SANDF troops arrived, much of the rioting had been quelled by residents and community policing forums working alongside the police, or alone.

Over 300 people were killed in the riots, the vast majority being criminals who died while fighting over stolen goods, said KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, at the time of the unrest.