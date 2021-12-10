 Subscribe or Login

Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 310 – December 10, 2021

0

Welcome to South Africa’s only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword before? Visit our compiler George Euvrard‘s Facebook page for tips on how to get started.

We’re sorry. This week’s cryptic crossword is only available to subscribers right now. If you would like to challenge yourself against George, please take out a subscription for full access to everything from the Mail & Guardian.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

George Euvrard
The JDE compiler, George Euvrard, majored in African languages, has a doctorate in Psychology, was Dean of the Faculty of Education at Rhodes University, is an extreme endurance athlete, founded the Indlela yoBuntu Pilgrimages, is an intrepid traveller, and lives in Grahamstown with his sweetheart from student days.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

South African public to get a condensed Zondo report

M&G Premium

The Human Sciences Research Council will provide a shorter, reader-friendly document
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira & Paddy Harper & khaya koko
National

Multimillion-rand hostage drama spawns alleged murder ‘cover-up’

M&G Premium

Investigation: Inside a kidnapping rescue mission gone wrong. The result? The alleged shooting of a Somali civilian
khaya koko & Athandiwe Saba
Opinion

Non-disclosure agreements for whistleblowers not in line with Constitution

Non-disclosure clauses effectively prevent any wrongdoing from leaking out into the public domain and the Protected Disclosures Act should be amended to address this shortcoming
vinodh jaichand
Politics

Mabuza says he was hospitalised in Russia at his own...

The speaker of parliament intervened when the DA demanded the deputy president comment on rumours he had been poisoned, saying health information was confidential
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×