Subscribe
Digital Editions

09 April 2020

0

The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers

The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them, you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Recommended

Digital Editions

03 April 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online...
Read more
Digital Editions

27 March 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers
Read more
Digital Editions

20 March 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers
Read more
Digital Editions

13 March 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers Thank you for being a valued subscriber to...
Read more
Digital Editions

6 March 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers Thank you being a valued subscriber to the...
Read more
Digital Editions

28 February 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers. Not a...
Read more
Digital Editions

21 February 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers. Not a...
Read more
Digital Editions

14 February 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers. Not a...
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Stella set to retain her perks

Communication minister will keep Cabinet perks during her two months of special leave
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Not a sweet deal, Mister

Mister Sweet workers say they will not risk their health, and the lives of others, to continue producing and packaging confectionaries
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

Covid-19 grounds Nigeria’s medical tourists

The country’s elites, including the president, travelled abroad for treatment but now they must use the country’s neglected health system
-
Read more
Business

Nehawu launches urgent court bid over protective gear for health...

The health workers’ union says the government has rebuffed its attempts to meet about mitigating risks to workers
-
Read more

Press Releases

Business

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.