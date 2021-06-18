Digital Editions 18 June 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 11 June 2021 04 June 2021 28 May 2021 21 May 2021 14 May 2021 07 May 2021 Advertising Headlines Roshan Morar’s fingers in every pie, including KZN education and... The controversial auditor’s firm seconded staff to run the education department’s finance offices for more than 15 years. What’s more, former KZN education director general Cassius Lubisi is the audit firm’s new chair Revealed: R2.7bn in wasted funds is reason for protests The auditor general paints a dire picture of Mangaung’s finances South Africa’s youth are not ‘millennials’ Labelling them in the same way as youth in the US leads to false perceptions and misunderstanding A portal to empathy: Photographs that change the world It is important not to look away from visceral pictorial evidence of the suffering of disempowered people Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…