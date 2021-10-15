Digital Editions 15 October 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives New grouping promises the people of Makana shall govern Lights are on but all else is dark Report arrests Cele’s claims of Western Cape having most policing resources in South Africa Deadly medicine: Poison and warfare Covid-19 a stress-test for legislative emergency provisions in African countries Editorial: South African cops need policing Advertising Headlines New grouping promises the people of Makana shall govern The Makana Citizens Front brings together diverse groups with a focus on accountability Canna-business deal for Ingonyama Trust landM&G Premium Foreign investment has been lined up for a joint venture with the Ingonyama Trust Board, which administers tribal land for the Zulu monarch NPA ‘refuses’ to prosecute Oscar Mabuyane The Hawks have accused the NPA of ‘dragging its feet’ despite voluminous evidence against the Eastern Cape premier Youth-focused programmes are a crucial component of preventing teenage pregnancy A multi-stakeholder approach has been implement to improve teenagers’ access to sexual and reproductive health rights services Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…