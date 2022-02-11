Digital Editions 11 February 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Sona 2022: We will continue to support gas development — Ramaphosa Sona 2022: Ramaphosa extends R350 grant for another year READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address Sona 2022: Ramaphosa must make ‘decisive statements’ — opposition parties WATCH IT AGAIN: State of the nation address Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKlin logs slumping annual profits Advertising Headlines Sona 2022: We will continue to support gas development —... But Greenpeace Africa says the president must let go of ‘gas fantasies’ Sona 2022: Business to assist NPA; Kenya helps Ramaphosa on... Opposition parties say the need for private-sector involvement in state affairs is proof of a ‘failing dummy cabinet’ Sona 2022: Ramaphosa extends R350 grant for another year In the meantime, government will mull the best options to replace this grant with another form of income support Sona 2022: Ramaphosa mildly heckled during his address As the president spoke about state capture, opposition MPs murmured disparagingly in a manner previously reserved for his predecessor Jacob Zuma Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…