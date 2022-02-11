Subscribe

11 February 2022

Sona 2022: We will continue to support gas development —...

But Greenpeace Africa says the president must let go of ‘gas fantasies’

Sona 2022: Business to assist NPA; Kenya helps Ramaphosa on...

Opposition parties say the need for private-sector involvement in state affairs is proof of a ‘failing dummy cabinet’

Sona 2022: Ramaphosa extends R350 grant for another year

In the meantime, government will mull the best options to replace this grant with another form of income support

Sona 2022: Ramaphosa mildly heckled during his address

As the president spoke about state capture, opposition MPs murmured disparagingly in a manner previously reserved for his predecessor Jacob Zuma
