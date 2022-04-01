Digital Editions 01 April 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Brief reprieve for motorists: treasury reduces fuel levy by R1.50 a litre until the end of May Editorial: There’s a crisis coming Watch Live: Ramaphosa announces General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as new National Commissioner of Police Zimbabwe on the verge of famine and malnutrition occurs throughout the country Ramaphosa still dodging bullets; Bafana still hopeless Man jailed for racially abusing Rashford after Euro 2020 final Advertising Headlines Brief reprieve for motorists: treasury reduces fuel levy by R1.50... The emergency fuel-price intervention was announced by the treasury in the parliament on Thursday afternoon, in light of skyrocketing global oil prices How Masemola became police commissionerM&G Premium Masemola’s appointment as the country’s top cop comes amid allegations of meddling levelled against Police Minister Bheki Cele. Editorial: There’s a crisis coming Immigration policies are fueling the already-present xenophobia in South Africa. The situation of ZEP holders is particularly dire, but the entire region will be affected Watch Live: Ramaphosa announces General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as new... The president will announce Khehla Sitole's successor Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…