01 April 2022

Brief reprieve for motorists: treasury reduces fuel levy by R1.50...

The emergency fuel-price intervention was announced by the treasury in the parliament on Thursday afternoon, in light of skyrocketing global oil prices

How Masemola became police commissioner

Masemola’s appointment as the country’s top cop comes amid allegations of meddling levelled against Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Editorial: There’s a crisis coming

Immigration policies are fueling the already-present xenophobia in South Africa. The situation of ZEP holders is particularly dire, but the entire region will be affected

Watch Live: Ramaphosa announces General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as new...

The president will announce Khehla Sitole's successor
