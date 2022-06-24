Subscribe

24 June 2022

First case of monkeypox confirmed in South Africa

Disease detected in a 30 year old male who had no history of travel, contact tracing underway to identify any additional linked cases

Editorial: Zondo takes us back to the future

The president’s failings were mentioned. Read between the lines and you’ll find Farmgate too

The gloves (and masks) are off

Facemaskpreneurs and state capture agents are the only ones unhappy about Wednesday’s dual announcements

Save Africa from conservationists

Indigenous peoples know how to conserve biodiversity far better than any so-called experts in the capitalist Global North
For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
