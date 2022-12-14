Digital Editions 15 December 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives A too-tight budget hurts more than just Eskom Eskom boss De Ruyter quits amid acute electricity crunch What’s behind the wet weather in Gauteng? Nuclear fusion breakthrough a boon for clean energy? Joburg’s rains are causing flooding and destroying homes Jan Glazewski’s Blood and Silver: A life well lived Advertising Headlines Joburg Theatre’s ‘Adventures in Pantoland’ is a fun mash-up-mega-mix Didintle Khunou speaks on her panto debut as Snow White in this festive season all-star performance Mixed reactions as hunt for Andre de Ruyter’s replacement beginsM&G Premium Eskom’s chief executive resigned but will stay on until March while a successor is found A too-tight budget hurts more than just Eskom With the economy in crisis, worsened by load-shedding, the fiscus must be more responsive Eskom boss De Ruyter quits amid acute electricity crunch Andre de Ruyter has faced criticism, including from Energy Minister Gwede Manashe, for the country’s worst power blackouts since 2008 Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…