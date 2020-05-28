Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusEditorial

Editorial: The faithful too have a duty of care

(Mail & Guardian)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Despite its liberal and secular Constitution, South Africa is a religious country. It is a country built on the foundations of African belief systems, the Calvinism of the first European settlers — Dutch and French — and the Protestantism of 1820 British settlers. The Cape Malay slaves brought Islam. Indentured labourers from India docked in Durban, along with their faiths such as Hinduism and Islam. Jewish migrants brought their religion and culture while seeking a land of new opportunities and escaping the pogroms in Europe.

Statistics SA notes that more than 94.8% of South Africans subscribe to some form of religious practice.

Many rejoiced when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that under level three of the Covid-19 lockdown, places of worship will be allowed to open for no more than 50 congregants at a time.

For almost two months, people have had to worship by themselves, without the fellowship of a religious community. Some violated the level five and four regulations and gathered in secret. Police have at times made arrests.

Others observed the regulations and their religion by turning to technology. Sermons on WhatsApp videos have been shared. Hallelujahs and Amens have been uttered on platforms such as Zoom, MS Teams and Google Hangout by congregants practicing their faith from the safety of their homes.

Now the devout can go out and gather. This is not a good idea. The full brunt of the coronavirus outbreak is yet to hit South Africa. The peak is expected in July and August. About 20 people are dying each day and projections suggest 300 people will lose their lives daily in August. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has asked towns, municipalities, and cities to find more land in the event that current burial spaces cannot accommodate the number of people who will die of Covid-19 in the future.

Faith leaders have the responsibility to protect those they serve.

Some religious organisations — ranging from the Jesuit Institute South Africa to the Claremont mosque in Cape Town — urge their congregants to pray behind closed doors during level three of the lockdown. They say their responsibility is not only to protect and guide the faith of their congregants but also to safeguard their lives.

Worshippers have the responsibility of ensuring they do no harm. If they knowingly choose to go to a place of worship they must keep a physical distance, wear face masks, use hand sanitiser and avoid rituals that spread the disease

“And whoever saves one — it is as if he had saved mankind entirely,” says the Holy Qur’an.


All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Editorial

Recommended

Coronavirus

Richard Calland: CR’s tough test amid politics of pandemic

-
Opposition parties and ANC ‘factions’ will attempt to use the crisis to their advantage
Read more
Coronavirus

Foodies cook up feeding schemes

-
Despite the strain of lockdown, some restaurateurs are keeping bellies full
Read more
Coronavirus

Small towns not ready for level 3

-
Officials in Beaufort West, which is on a route that links the Cape with the rest of the country, are worried relaxed lockdown regulations mean residents are now at risk of contracting Covid-19
Read more
Coronavirus

How schools could work during Covid

-
Ahead of their opening on Monday, the basic education department has given schools three models to consider to ensure physical distancing
Read more
Coronavirus

Nurses work and care in fear of Covid

-
Staff at Tygerberg hospital detail how, despite their fear of the coronavirus, they continue to help in the medical response to the pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus

Save us from a deadly mistake

-
The pastors must be happy. They can peddle their ‘cures’ again to congregating potential Covid-19 cases. Spare us, Dlamini-Zuma
Read more
Business

Small firms adapt or die in lockdown

-
The harmful economic effect of the pandemic has seen small businesses lose out, but others have been able to survive by changing to suit the times
Read more
Coronavirus

Eastern Cape fails tracing and testing

& -
With the shift to lockdown level three on Monday, details are emerging of how the previous relaxation added pressure to the already poorly performing Eastern Cape Covid-19 response
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

Where is the deputy president?

David Mabuza is hard at work — it’s just not taking place in the public eye. The rumblings and discussion in the ANC are about factions in the ruling party, succession and ousting him
, & -
Read more
Politics

Zuma turns on judiciary as trial nears

Former president says pre-trial correspondence is part of another plot
-
Read more
Business

High court declares Dudu Myeni delinquent

Disgraced former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director by the...
-
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Obituary: Mohammed Tikly

-
His legacy will live on in the vision he shared for a brighter more socially just future, in which racism and discrimination are things of the past
Read more
Special Reports

Openview, now powered by two million homes

-
The future of free-to-air satellite TV is celebrating having two million viewers by giving away two homes worth R2-million
Read more
Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more
Special Reports

What Africa can learn from Cuba in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Africa should abandon the neoliberal path to be able to deal with Covid-19 and other health system challenges likely to emerge in future
Read more
Special Reports

Coexisting with Covid-19: Saving lives and the economy in India

-
A staggered exit from the lockdown accompanied by stepped-up testing to cover every district is necessary for India right now
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Eased lockdown and rule of law Webinar

-
If you are arrested and fined in lockdown, you do get a criminal record if you pay the admission of guilt fine
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 and Frontline Workers

-
Who is caring for the healthcare workers? 'Working together is how we are going to get through this. It’s not just a marathon, it’s a relay'.
Read more
Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now