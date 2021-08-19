 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Editorial

Editorial: Ramaphosa’s nuclear question

0

For the past 14 years, South Africa has been a country stuck with an electricity deficit that was foreseen a decade before the lights started flickering as heavy rains in our Mpumalanga coalfields caused some of the 12 power stations to lose their fuel source in December 2007. 

Ironically, that was the month the ANC would oust Thabo Mbeki — whose administration had fumbled the ball in planning electricity expansion — as its president. 

His successor in Jacob Zuma would go on to oversee a disastrous build of two coal-fired power stations in Medupi and Kusile and in the final years of his presidency; it’s still not quite complete and feeds into our load-shedding crisis that continues to this day. 

Apart from the corruption and wastage to the tune of hundreds of billions of rand that the project would unleash, the former president would launch an all-out assault on the treasury to ensure a trillion-rand nuclear build with his preferred bidder, the Russian-owned Rosatom. 

Given that our economy has failed to breach the 2% growth mark since 2013, notwithstanding this year’s rebound from 2020’s catastrophic collapse as a result of Covid-19, we certainly dodged an expensive bill that would now be proving debilitating. Our fiscal state is precarious at best and, unfortunately, sitting with a sub-investment grade or “junk”, which means our borrowing costs are punitive. 

That is the tale of the past decade, or rather 20 years, since the issue of electricity and the need for expansion and to shift away from coal dependence has been on the table. Although more renewable energy has been introduced, we still face the question of just how we ensure an energy secure future and avoid falling into a situation like that of the biggest economy on the continent, Nigeria. We have about 4 600MW of installed renewable power, which is not always available because of reliance on wind blowing or sun shining.

Without a secure energy grid, we won’t be able to attract the sort of investment that would begin to eat into our structurally high unemployment crisis. Statistics South Africa releases the second-quarter jobless data next Tuesday, a timely reminder of the depth of the crisis.

At this point, we can’t fathom extending the life of old and ageing coal-fired power stations that currently power the grid; the build of Medupi and Kusile must be the last. World trade is set to become more punitive for countries such as South Africa, with our high emissions because of coal. 

What energy mix will make up for the loss of that coal power over the next decade or two? Will renewables alone fill the gap, or in a combination with our only existing nuclear power plant, together with gas? Or is a nuclear build in the investment-starved Eastern Cape, the only option to ensure a secure power grid? 

In this week’s Mail & Guardian, we ask that question. It’s a political question as much as anything: Does President Cyril Ramaphosa have the answer his predecessors quite clearly didn’t?

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Editorial

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Adoption in South Africa: ‘Our aim wasn’t to get a...

The process of adopting a child can be long and demanding but it is a rewarding wait.
Eunice Stoltz
National

Human settlements department robbed in alleged corruption cover-up

Equipment and files related to multimillion-rand procurement irregularities were apparently taken
khaya koko

More top stories

Coronavirus

Young people can begin getting Covid-19 jabs from Friday 20...

Previously, the government had said people aged between 18 and 35 years would be eligible to be vaccinated only from September
Chris Gilili
Health

Constitutional Court to rule on leave to appeal in Tembisa...

Lawyers representing Tembisa Hospital say there is nothing staff could have done to avoid newborn’s brain damage.
Chris Gilili
Business

Inflation eating into savings after last year’s slew of interest...

Food inflation was unchanged at 6.7% in July, but remained elevated on continued upward pressure from prices for meat and the oils and fats category.
tunicia phillips
National

Police lawyer grills axed top cop Vearey on ‘lighting up...

The use of the phrase ‘lighting up the shadows’ was a deliberate application of mind on Jeremy Vearey’s part targeted at the SAPS, police counsel argues.
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×