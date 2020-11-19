Subscribe
Subscribe
Environment

Wake-up call for SA’s coal-dependent energy sector

On average the quality of coal Eskom is buying from the 16 contracted companies is 20.45 gigajoules per kilogram — with an average cost of R409 per tonne.
South Africa and Australia have a few things in common when it comes to energy policy, in particular an excessive reliance on coal. (Paul Botes/M&G)
0

The energy sector in South Africa remains one of the most coal-dependent and largest per capita polluters in the G20 even though the country is at greater risk of the fallout from climate change.

Fossil fuels still account for 92% of South Africa’s total energy mix, with more than 85% of electricity coming from coal, says the Climate Transparency Report, the most comprehensive global annual review of climate action by G20 countries. 

“The impacts of climate change are already being felt in South Africa. Yet we have made little progress in addressing domestic emissions intensity or our contribution to greenhouse gases,” lead author, Bryce McCall of the University of Cape Town’s energy systems research group, says in a statement. “If the government is serious about economic recovery, we need to invest in technology that will provide affordable and sustainable energy solutions.”

Fossil fuel support lands SA in the G20 dog box

Although South Africa is a signatory to the Paris Agreement to limit global average temperatures to below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, the government’s decision to continue to build coal power plants means the country will not reach that target. 

“In addition to almost 6 000MW [megawatts] of coal capacity that is still to be added to the grid, the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan [IRP] includes investment in a further 1 500MW of new coal plants before 2030,” he said.


In 2019, the National Planning Commission initiated a social dialogue process to reach pathways for a just transition. 

The Climate Transparency Report notes that the country has high levels of poverty and unemployment and, with the coal mining sector employing more than 80 000 workers, it will make the transition to renewable energy sources more difficult.  While the National Planning Commission has initiated a social dialogue process to reach pathways for a just transition, “explicit transition policies have yet to be developed”.

“Key opportunities to raise the country’s climate ambitions include ramping up procurement processes for renewables as outlined in electricity expansion plans in the IRP,” the report states. “South Africa, too, should submit a revised NDC [the Paris Agreement’s nationally determined contributions] this year with much more ambitious climate targets.”

South Africa recently announced the procurement of 6.8 gigawatts of renewable energy and approved a low emissions development strategy intending to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, but it does not provide for the phasing out of coal power.

According to the Climate Transparency Report, some G20 countries “may be exposed to more significant than average weather and climate-related impacts at 1.5°C of warming, compared to global projections. It is expected that Australia, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and South Africa will have many more days with extreme temperatures. In countries without widespread cooling infrastructure, such as South Africa, extreme temperatures could cause fatalities.” 

The report also found South Africa’s per capita greenhouse gas emissions are some of the highest among the G20 nations. 

Renewable energy only accounts for 6% of South Africa’s electricity mix, compared with the G20 average of 27%. The majority of renewable additions for the country have been in hydropower and onshore wind, with a slower uptake of solar, the report notes. The level of coal power has hardly decreased and still accounts for 88% of the power mix.

The report says some G20 countries should avoid “quick fix” Covid-19 stimulus packages that favour fossil fuel industries. 

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Environment

Fossil fuel support lands SA in the G20 dog box

sheree bega -
South Africa has been ranked the second worst performer of the G20 non-OECD member countries, behind Saudi Arabia, for its lack of transparency and continued support for fossil production, fossil-fuel based power and consumption of fossil fuels
Read more
Environment

It’s time for a Green New Eskom

climate justice coalition -
A better future for all South Africans is possible if we pursue a swift path to renewable energy
Read more
Environment

Kicking coal can improve our water supply to all

Alex Lenferna & ahmed mokgopo -
South Africa’s dependence on the fossil fuel and burning it in power stations uses 5% of water and pollutes even more
Read more
National

More woes for Medupi and Kusile

Thanduxolo Jika & Sabelo Skiti -
Irregular contract modifications have caused both costs and delays to escalate
Read more
Business

Dan Matjila’s grand plans to save Eskom

Thando Maeko -
The former PIC chief muses over PIC debt-for-equity, privatisation and selling off power stations
Read more
Environment

Shisha pipes smoke out Egypt’s charcoal makers

Agency -
Wood from mango and orange trees is charred for smoking shisha, while the charcoal from casuarina, camphor and olive trees is used for barbecues
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Ace prepares ANC branches for battle

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is ignoring party policy on corruption-charged officials and taking his battle to branch level, where his ‘slate capture’ strategy is expected to leave Ramaphosa on the ropes
Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba -
Read more
National

Q&A Sessions: Legacy of giving, borne from poverty

Sello Hatang has been chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation for 12 years and has learned the value of kindness and to strive for excellence. He talks to Athandiwe Saba about how he values his difficult upbringing and to find time for those who matter the most
Athandiwe Saba -
Read more

More top stories

Environment

Wake-up call for SA’s coal-dependent energy sector

The government needs to invest in sustainable energy solutions to ensure economic recovery
sheree bega -
Read more
Opinion

How the Unabomber was caught or, why we need subeditors

Subeditors are the people who turn a reporter’s words into coherent work with the correct use of grammar and language, without removing the author’s voice or misrepresenting the report
Kiri Rupiah & Luke Feltham -
Read more
National

Zondo dismisses Zuma’s recusal application

The summons to compel the former president to appear before the state capture commission stands, says legal head
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Sport

Busy Bee continues to sting despite challenges

Cape Town’s oldest Black rugby club personifies the problems Black rugby faces, including attempts to have its history erased, being affected by apartheid and struggling financially for good resources
Adrian Ephraim -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.