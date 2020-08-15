Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

More black students at university, but still starting at a disadvantage

In becoming an entrepreneurial university
The number of enrolments at universities increased by 40% in 12 years and, on average, white students performed better than black, coloured and Indian first-time undergraduates.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The number of enrolments at universities increased by 40% in 12 years and, on average, white students performed better than black, coloured and Indian first-time undergraduates. 

This is according to a report, titled The Changing Size and Shape of the Higher Education System in South Africa and published last month, by research associate Ahmed Essop of the Ali Mazrui Centre for Higher Education Studies at the University of Johannesburg, which focuses on the period between 2005 and 2017.

The dropout rate of black and coloured first-time undergraduate students was higher across all qualifications, according to the report. 

Essop said this week that Indian students also performed better than African and coloured students. He said this was due to a combination of factors such as access to better schooling, language of instruction, access to funding, conducive home environments, and educated parents. 

According to the report, total enrolments at higher education institutions went from about 700 000 in 2005 to more than one million in 2017. 


The report said that even in historically white institutions black students were in the majority, except at Stellenbosch University. 

The headcount of black students at all universities stood at 84.8% in 2017 compared with 14.3% of white students. In 2005 black students comprised 74.5% of the university population while white students made up 25.3%.

(John McCann/M&G)

Stellenbosch University was, however, “making slow but steady progress”. In 2005 black students comprised 28.1% of the university’s population but by 2017 made up 39.1% of the student body.

As a proportion of total headcount enrolments, black students were more evenly spread across the different types of higher education institutions than white students, who were mainly found in research-intensive universities such as the universities of Cape Town, KwaZulu-Natal, Pretoria and the University of the Witwatersrand.

The report also noted that the graduation rate had steadily increased by 57%. Historically black universities, universities of technology and the long-distance learning university, Unisa, produced a large number of these graduates. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia is a member of the Mail & Guardian's online team.

Related stories

Coronavirus

Pandemic profiteering: Activists sound the alarm over Big Pharma

Pontsho Pilane -
Big Pharma is already showing signs of putting revenue ahead of saving lives in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine, according to experts
Read more
Opinion

Electoral reform: It’s now or never

kwena manamela & malesela maubane -
The pandemic taught us a new normal. It’s time to apply some of the learnings to our electoral system, which is overdue for an overhaul
Read more
Africa

Repression in Zimbabwe exposes South Africa’s weakness

Roger Southall -
The pattern is now well established: crisis, intervention, promises by the Zanu-PF regime to behave, and then relapse after a decent interval to the sort of behaviour that prompted the latest crisis in the first place.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa goes to Covid-19 level 2 on Monday

Lester Kiewit & Sipho Kings Mcdermott -
President Ramaphosa drops most of the restrictions that have been in place for the last five months, citing ‘signs of hope’
Read more
National

Cannabis Bill carries harsh penalties

Paddy Harper -
The Bill, which was passed by cabinet last week, caps private, personal home possession of cannabis at 600g a person, or 1.2kg of dried cannabis per household
Read more
National

No justice yet for Viwe Dalingozi

Vukani Mde -
The wheels of justice rolled once more in the murder case against the boyfriend who allegedly set her on fire — only for it to be postponed again
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now