Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

‘Don’t turn away children if registration fees aren’t paid – it’s illegal’

During her state of readiness for 2021 school year speech on Sunday, Angie Motshekga said: “There are other phenomena that parents have raised as serious concerns. There are schools that are reported to be charging parents registration deposits. We must advise schools to avoid such temptations.” (Photo by ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

It is back to school for thousands of learners as the amended school calendar for 2021 kicked off today, Monday 15 February.
But some complaints reached the minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga, about parents being turned away from schools when they cannot pay registration fees. 

The department then sent out an urgent public notice that parents are not legally bound to pay registration fees, and demanding schools to not participate in these illegal practices. 

“The department is inundated with calls from parents whose children could not be registered in schools due to their inability to pay registration fees. We would like to warn all school governing bodies and principals to refrain from this illegal practice as it puts unnecessary pressure on parents,” reads the notice. 

To support this, the department states clearly that  “school fees may not include registration fees, administration or other fees”. 

Elijah Mhlanga, the spokesperson for the minister, said the number of children turned away over the inability to pay registration fees is not known, because the department only received complaints.
Asking whether this is a problem every year, Mhlanga said this year was the first and it was “due to Covid-19 and loss of jobs. More parents are now feeling the pinch.”


During her state of readiness for 2021 school year speech on Sunday, Motshekga said: “There are other phenomena that parents have raised as serious concerns. There are schools that are reported to be charging parents registration deposits. We must advise schools to avoid such temptations.”

She reiterated that asking for registration fees is illegal and “completely unreasonable, especially as it is done and enforced under the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Parents were urged to report unlawful practices to the nearest district or provincial education department offices.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

ANC’s eThekwini region says party must back Magashule and Zuma

The eThekwini branches say they will engage the party’s regional and national structures to prevent Magashule and Zuma’s ‘persecution’
Paddy Harper
Politics

EFF leaders say the party’s executive did not sanction Malema’s...

The EFF’s top brass have spoken out about Malema’s engagement with Zuma, calling it ‘a disappointment’
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Africa

The dichotomy of Dominic Ongwen

The brutality meted out to the infamous Ugandan warlord was almost as horrifying as that delivered by him
andrew arinaitwe & eric mwine mugaju
National

Zondo to ask the Constitutional Court to send Zuma to...

The deputy chief justice says he has to act because Zuma’s defiance risks inciting lawlessness
emsie ferreira
Education

‘Don’t turn away children if registration fees aren’t paid –...

The basic education department has warned schools against this practice, especially in the light of Covid financial devastation
Eunice Stoltz
Africa

When going home is a risky gamble

Opposition leaders find it hard to fight dictators from abroad, but may place their families in danger when returning home
aanu adeoye
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.