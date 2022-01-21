Subscribe

The class of 2021 had a much harder time than most, having to contend with the pressure of grade 12, two years of a pandemic and, at times, isolation. But as revealed in the matric results 2021. they have emerged with a 76.4% pass rate. The Mail & Guardian has collated the data showing the pass rates of each school. To find out how your former or current school fared in 2021, search the map by typing in its name.

Search the map below by typing in the name of your local school.

Note: “Quintile” relates to the relative wealth of a school’s catchment area, on a scale of 1-5. Larger dots therefore represent more affluent schools.

M&G Data Desk
The Data Desk is the centre for data journalism at Mail & Guardian

