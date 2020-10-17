Subscribe
Subscribe
Environment

Benefits of red meat ignored in shift towards plant-based diets

The negative effects of red meat on human health and of livestock production on the natural environment are being over-emphasised in the move towards plant-based diets, say researchers at the University of the Free State and the Agricultural Research Council.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The negative effects of red meat on human health and of livestock production on the natural environment are being over-emphasised in the move towards plant-based diets, say researchers at the University of the Free State and the Agricultural Research Council.

The higher absorption and use of nutrients from livestock foods, which “stimulates mental and cognitive development” more than vegetarian or grain-based diets, is being ignored, they wrote in the latest issue of the South African Journal of Science.

A “balanced message” should be conveyed to the broader scientific community and to the public on the role of livestock in meeting global nutritional needs and contributing to global warming, the authors argue. 

“The percentage quoted for developed countries indicates the greenhouse gas contribution from livestock is less than 6%, while that for developing countries is 40% to 50%. However, the reason for this relatively low contribution from developed countries is because of very high contributions from other sectors.”

The authors estimate that livestock is responsible for only 4% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions through methane production. 


In sub-Saharan Africa ruminants are important in human diets, with foods from animal sources essential to support early childhood and cognitive development. 

“Many rural households depend on ruminants and these animals are central to the livelihoods and well-being of these communities,” they write. “Millions of children in developed countries already suffer from impaired cognitive development from poor nutrition due to the insufficient consumption of livestock source foods.”

But a recent report by the EAT-Lancet Commission focuses on a diet of vegetables, fruits, whole grain, legumes, nuts and unsaturated oils, some seafood and poultry and little to no red meat, processed meat, added sugar, refined grains and starchy vegetables.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), which last week launched its plant-based diet, building on the work of EAT-Lancet, says plant-based diets can globally cut food-based greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, wildlife losses by up to 46%, agricultural land-use to about 40% and premature deaths by 20%.

But, says Tatjana von Bormann of WWF South Africa, the push away from a meat-based diet has potentially “under-recognised” effects, particularly on small-scale livestock producers and land use. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Africa

Conflict until the cows come home

david mono -
Climate change and civil war are escalating tensions between South Sudan’s herders and crop farmers, who are competing over land
Read more
Environment

September’s hot world record reignites climate alarm

sheree bega -
Globally the month was 0.05°C warmer than in 2019 and 0.8°C warmer than in 2016, which previously held the records for the warmest and second warmest September on record.
Read more
Environment

Environmental destruction is the human rights challenge of our time: Archbishop Tutu

sheree bega -
World leaders must choose between life or death for humanity, say climate justice activists at 10th Desmond Tutu international peace lecture
Read more
Motoring

Tesla cuts battery costs on road to cheaper model

Glenn Chapman -
The car manufacturer is betting on lowering battery costs to bring down the price of its electric vehicles
Read more
Environment

We cannot afford incremental action on climate change

Alex Lenferna -
The government has promised that we will get to net zero emissions by 2050, but is still taking actions that will make the climate crisis worse
Read more
Environment

Global climate action is more vital than ever

richard worthington -
South Africa must update its old position to make a positive contribution
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

SAA bailout raises more questions

As the government continues to grapple with the troubles facing the airline, it would do well to keep on eye on the impending Denel implosion
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Politics

ANC’s rogue deployees revealed

Despite 6 300 ANC cadres working in government, the party’s integrity committee has done little to deal with its accused members
Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper & khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Politics

‘We want to occupy the land,’ says EFF’s Malema at...

The party and AfriForum staged protests outside the magistrate’s court during the bail application by two men accused of killing a farm manager in the eastern Free State
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Africa

The October election season: Guinea, Tanzania and Cote D’Ivoire head...

October is election month as three presidents seek another term in office. For two, it will be their third
sidy yansane & Leanne de Bassompierre & simon mkina -
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid antibody tests come to SA

It takes only 15 minutes to get the results, and data can be used to assess the spread of the virus
thando maeko -
Read more
Sport

Everton stake claim to Merseyside

After a painfully limp decade, the Toffees are once more looking like worthy foes for The Reds
Luke Feltham -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now