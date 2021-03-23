Subscribe
Subscribe
Environment

Water worries for Musina-Makhado special economic zone

More than 20 organisations, concerned individuals sign an open letter to Ministers Barbara Creecy and Ebrahim Patel calling for integrated assessment of coal-based mega-project.
0

More than 20 organisations and individuals have sent an open letter to the minister of environment, forestry and fisheries, Barbara Creecy and the minister of trade, industry and competition, Ebrahim Patel calling for national-level oversight in the the controversial planned Chinese-backed Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (MMSEZ) metallurgical and energy cluster.

The letter, initiated by Earthlife Africa, calls for an integrated assessment of the “overall value proposition” of the project’s coal-based, mega-project approach to development, which is being championed by the Limpopo provincial government.

The metallurgical and energy cluster, South Africa’s largest single planned SEZ, will consist of 20 industrial steel and ferrochrome components, fed by a 3 300MW coal-fired power plant.

“All these industries are highly reliant on coal for energy and pose serious threats to local communities and the environment,” said Earthlife Africa director Makoma Lekalakala at a media briefing on 17 March to launch the open letter. 

Limpopo, she said, is severely water-stressed and is a climate change and biodiversity hotspot.


In the open letter the signatories state any new minerals development, beneficiation projects or infrastructure investment should not be premised on expanding coal value chains, either nationally or internationally, nor increase South Africa’s dependence on or combustion of coal. 

“Rather it should be aligned with long-term sustainability and a just transition to a zero-carbon economy,” it reads.

Signatories include the Centre for Environmental Rights, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Cals), 350Africa.org, Save our Limpopo Valley Environment, WWF-SA, BirdLife South Africa, African Centre for Citizenship and Democracy (Accede), Greenpeace Africa, groundWork, the Alternative Information and Development Centre and Project 90 by 2030.

The letter has addressed both ministers “as it is not clear how big-picture issues are to be addressed” or the extent to which SEZ legislation may be supportive of an integrated assessment of the overall value proposition, which is “essential and not addressed under the incremental approach being taken” to environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The signatories are concerned about potential conflicts of interest because the Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism is responsible for an objective assessment of the proposition’s socioeconomic merits, under the EIA, while the Limpopo Economic Development Agency is championing the MMSEZ.

It is clear that prospective water supply options to supply the SEZ that are being considered by Limpopo have not been meaningfully assessed and remain highly speculative, the letter reads. It asks for information on engagement or communication by the national government with the regional body that has oversight of the Limpopo River catchment area – the Limpopo Basin Commission – and/or with the Limpopo North Catchment Management Agency.

The final EIA for the first phase of development — site clearance — was released last month by Delta Built Environmental Consultants for the Limpopo Economic Development Agency. On 4 March, the Limpopo economic development department referred the EIA back to Delta, describing the process as insufficient or incomplete. 

“The public participation process was conducted in English, and not in any of the local languages (Sepedi, Xitsonga and Tshivenda), thus denying the interested and affected parties to meaningfully participate … Sources of water and energy supply have not been explicitly outlined,” the department stated.

A flawed process

The media briefing heard how the public participation process was flawed as it occurred during level three lockdown, with meetings allowing no more than 50 people to gather, and these being called at short notice.

Accede director Lisa Thompson said it was ironic that the EIA had been referred back to Delta. “The EIA document is 996 pages. The environmental assessment practitioner did request the department for an extension because of the fact the public participation process happened in stage three lockdown. 

The department “did not extend the deadline but now is referring it back … because I’m fairly sure they’re worried about litigation around a flawed public participation process,” she said.

Further public participation “opens a unique opportunity to inform communities” about the project, she said, adding the EIA is an incredibly “confused” document. 

“On the one hand it says the environmental effects are going to be very dire and then on the other it says the project is part of a sustainable development initiative, which is hard to believe.”

The MMSEZ, she said, is linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. “It’s part of a developmental drive rewiring trade and investment in ways that direct these flows more towards what is known as the global south. In that sense it’s an incredibly important project. And I think for that reason many of the dirty energy aspects of the zone have been underplayed.” 

Earthlife Africa associate Brandon Abdinor said the SEZ will be constructed and operated in an area the environmental specialists have described as near-pristine and water-scarce. “We’re talking about the entire character of this region being fundamentally altered,” he said, adding that a strategic approach is needed to look at the larger area under threat.

Dr Louis Snyman, the head of the environmental justice programme at Cals, said a “domino effect” is underway in northern Limpopo with a multitude of new mining licences and mining rights being granted in a short space of time to supply the SEZ. 

“I think this is a coordinated effort among many departments, including the department of mineral resources and energy and the department of trade, industry and competition, who have identified the northern Limpopo region and the Tuli block and belt as a special interest zone.”

Northern Limpopo faces its greatest risk, Snyman said. “What we are going to be seeing in the next five to 10 years is the complete decimation of all sensitive biological fauna and flora in this particular area, which is already incredibly water-stressed.”

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Budget cuts give bad bosses a break

A scaled-down labour inspectorate will leave vulnerable workers at the mercy of ‘unscrupulous employers’
Sarah Smit
National

Q&A Sessions: Royalty takes over at the Public Service Commission

Somododa Fikeni tells Nicolene de Wee about his new portfolio, his days as a herd boy in the Eastern Cape and being homeless for three weeks in the US
nicolene de wee

More top stories

Politics

Teris Ntuthu denies suspension, despite being in meeting where he...

After a slew of corruption scandals, Ntuthu has been removed from his powerful position on the Eastern Cape PEC and his regional secretary role
khaya koko
Environment

Hake fishing gets eco-label for fourth time

But endangered sharks and rays are falling through the net, and other imperilled species are being scooped up as bycatch, conservation groups warn
sheree bega
Politics

RET is a splinter party established in Magashule’s office, says...

Lulama Ngcukayitobi warns that the RET group is not a faction, suggesting it has ‘grown into a formidable organisation that will contest the ANC’
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Former Bain consultant claims company plotted capture on a grand...

Bain’s role at Sars was a gateway for a special council that would control Eskom and the wider economy, Zondo commission witness says
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.