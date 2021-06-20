 Subscribe or Login

Micro-hydropower lights up an Eastern Cape village

Power of nature: Water at the top of the Thina Falls is diverted to a pipe and turns the turbines that supply electricity to about 50 households in KwaMadiba village. The components are in a shipping container at the bottom of the falls.
South Africa’s first micro-hydropower plant supplying electricity to a rural area has been developed in the village of Kwa-Madiba in the Eastern Cape, powering about 50 households. The department of science and innovation funded the pilot project through the Water Research Commission (WRC), in work led by the University of Pretoria. 

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

There is hidden potential for small hydropower plants in South Africa
sheree bega
