 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Environment

Alleged rhino-horn kingpin and big game hunter arrested for possession of 19 rhino horns get bail

Johannes Groenewald. (Photo by Deon Raath/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
0

The Nelspruit magistrate’s court has postponed the matter against alleged rhino-horn kingpin Johannes Groenewald, 53, and professional big game hunter Schalk Steyn,48, to 17 September after both were granted bail of R50 000 each on Friday. 

The duo appeared in court after being arrested on Wednesday while allegedly transporting 19 rhino horns in two vehicles. They were charged with the illegal possession and selling of the horns, valued at R2.6-million 

During their first appearance on Thursday, the matter was ruled to fall under the ambit of schedule 5 offences.

Schedule 5 offences include among others, treason, murder, corrupt activity involving amounts of more than R500 000 for an individual and R100 000 if it is alleged that the offence was committed by a person, group of persons or syndicate acting in common purpose or conspiracy. If convicted, a first offender under schedule 5 can face a minimum of 15 years imprisonment.  

Steyn, better known as AB Steyn, and Groenewald, widely known as Dawie, did not physically appear in court as the premises were closed for Covid-19 decontamination. 

Following consultation between the defence and the investigating officer, the court ruled that the accused could submit their affidavits at the police station “due to the difficult situation that we all find ourselves under,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Mpumalanga province, Monica Nyuswa told the Mail & Guardian

The state did not oppose bail but asked that it be granted with certain conditions, including the accused submitting their passports to the police, reporting once a week at their nearest police station, not interfering with state witnesses and informing the investigating officers should they want to leave their respective provinces. 

Groenewald is not a first time offender. 

He has a pending case relating to similar charges against him and six others in Musina, the Hawks’ Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed on Friday.

Groenewald, his wife, two veterinarians and professional hunters made headlines in 2010 when they were arrested after a 15-month investigation allegedly linking them to illegal rhino-poaching operations stretching over four years, the M&G reported on Friday

After more than a decade the case is still ongoing at the Pretoria high court.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Coronavirus

Covid-19 jab: a ticket of responsibility, not a ticket to...

Being fully vaccinated ‘makes you a little bit more comfortable in your skin’, says 61-year-old Elize Parker
Eunice Stoltz
National

Cape Flats gangsters, children die in fight over turf

Extortion rackets are part of a corrupt system that includes religious leaders, councillors, police and syndicates
Eunice Stoltz

More top stories

Coronavirus

Covid-19 jab: a ticket of responsibility, not a ticket to...

Being fully vaccinated ‘makes you a little bit more comfortable in your skin’, says 61-year-old Elize Parker
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Alleged rhino-horn kingpin and big game hunter arrested for possession...

The case against the two men has been postponed to September
Eunice Stoltz
Coronavirus

South Africa moves back to adjusted level 3, schools to...

Vaccination capacity to be increased as the government announces financial support measures for those affected by Covid-19 restrictions and the recent civil unrest
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Water sector to clean up its act

The Blue and Green Drop programmes are being relaunched to rebuild SA’s often poorly maintained and ‘looted’ water systems
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×