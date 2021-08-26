 Subscribe or Login

Environment

Civil society groups angered by lack of transparency on Koeberg’s life extension

Locked out: Environmental activist groups are concerned legal processes were not followed. (Photo: David Harrison/M&G)
0

Lydia Petersen doesn’t sleep much. Cursed with insomnia, she spends many of her evenings trawling news websites.

That’s how, a week ago, she stumbled on media reports that an international technical services company, Jacobs Engineering, had been appointed to carry out modifications as part of a R20-billion contract to extend the life of Koeberg by 20 years.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Environment

Civil society groups angered by lack of transparency on Koeberg’s...

Legal processes required to grant a licence for South Africa’s nuclear power plant have not been followed, civil society organisations say
