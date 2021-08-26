Civil society groups angered by lack of transparency on Koeberg’s life extension

Lydia Petersen doesn’t sleep much. Cursed with insomnia, she spends many of her evenings trawling news websites.
That’s how, a week ago, she stumbled on media reports that an international technical services company, Jacobs Engineering, had been appointed to carry out modifications as part of a R20-billion contract to extend the life of Koeberg by 20 years.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In