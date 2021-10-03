It’s time to clean up SA’s polluted air

A month ago, Cebile Mkhwanazi’s doctor presented her with a difficult decision: leave eMalahleni or stay and watch her asthmatic children remain ill.
The mother of two lives in the township of Vosman in eMalahleni — the “place of coal” — an air pollution hotspot reported to have some of the worst air quality in the world.
The Mkhwanazi home is surrounded by open-cast coal mines, which spew dust, and a steel plant that unleashes smoke into the air.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In