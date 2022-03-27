‘My child would still be alive’ if that dam at the mine wasn’t there
The image that lingers in Cora Bailey’s mind of that warm January day when Mapula Raleholi, 10, drowned in Durban Deep, is of the child’s mother, Mamatseliso, standing alone waiting for her body to be unearthed.
“It’s so awful imagining being a mother and seeing that big earth-moving machine in the water hauling up mud and wondering when your child is going to be part of that,” said Bailey, the founder and director of Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw), which provides veterinary care to indigent people on the West Rand. “It’s just dreadful.”
