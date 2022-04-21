Durban’s future: Storms, intense and more frequent flooding

Nearly three years ago, Durban’s climate action plan warned how storms and flooding would become more intense and strike more often.

Climate change is projected to alter rainfall patterns in Durban by intensifying rainfall variability. “While average annual rainfall is expected to increase overall, this increased rainfall will generally be experienced through more intense storm events, resulting in more intense and frequent flooding,” the 88-page document stated.

Two effects are expected — more intense and more frequent downpours. “For extreme rainfall events, the intensity can increase significantly … The occurrence of these downpours will increase.”