Durban’s future: Storms, intense and more frequent flooding

A man looks on as members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 search and rescue unit searches for a missing 23 year old man in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban, on April 20, 2022. - South Africa's government April 19, 2022 sought to reassure a worried public about efforts to help the east coast, where millions remained without water more than a week after deadly storms pounded the region. Some 10,000 troops were being deployed to assist, both with air support for search efforts and relief operations, but also with engineering, plumbing and electrical support to try to get basic services running. (GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP via Getty Images)
Nearly three years ago, Durban’s climate action plan warned how storms and flooding would become more intense and strike more often. 

Climate change is projected to alter rainfall patterns in Durban by intensifying rainfall variability. “While average annual rainfall is expected to increase overall, this increased rainfall will generally be experienced through more intense storm events, resulting in more intense and frequent flooding,” the 88-page document stated. 

Two effects are expected — more intense and more frequent downpours. “For extreme rainfall events, the intensity can increase significantly … The occurrence of these downpours will increase.” 

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

