Subscribe

Environment

Quantum leap: Electric minibus taxis could soon be a SA reality

A thing of the past? The first vehicle of its kind in the country will arrive by the end of this year and it will be rigorously tested under local conditions.
0

A consortium of industries and researchers at Stellenbosch University are taking a Quantum leap into electrifying South Africa’s minibus taxi sector

By the end of this year, the first electric minibus taxi will arrive in the country and take a sho’t left to the university, where it will be rigorously and extensively tested and then presented to the taxi industry, the government and commuters.

The public transport electrification project is the brainchild of GoMetro, MiX Telematics, HSW, ACDC Dynamics and the university’s faculty of engineering and the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, which aim to accelerate the transition to cleaner and greener transport. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Quantum leap: Electric minibus taxis could soon be a SA...

M&G PREMIUM

The first vehicle of its kind in the country will arrive by the end of this year and it will be rigorously tested under local conditions
sheree bega
Podcasts

The bad lessons from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for...

When women are condemned for speaking out against abuse by men, other victims won’t name their abusers, fearing the same treatment
Zama Ndlovu
Environment

Rate of ‘catastrophic’ mining waste failures rising across the planet

M&G PREMIUM

Nineteen serious tailings dams failures predicted globally by 2027
sheree bega
Opinion

Girls need ICT training to thrive in Fourth Industrial Revolution

There is a danger that they will be locked out of various job opportunities if they continue to be excluded from these educational fields
reginah chauke
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×