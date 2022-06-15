Quantum leap: Electric minibus taxis could soon be a SA reality

A consortium of industries and researchers at Stellenbosch University are taking a Quantum leap into electrifying South Africa’s minibus taxi sector.

By the end of this year, the first electric minibus taxi will arrive in the country and take a sho’t left to the university, where it will be rigorously and extensively tested and then presented to the taxi industry, the government and commuters.

The public transport electrification project is the brainchild of GoMetro, MiX Telematics, HSW, ACDC Dynamics and the university’s faculty of engineering and the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, which aim to accelerate the transition to cleaner and greener transport.