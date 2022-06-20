All hands to the pump as Nelson Mandela Bay edges to Day Zero

The Gift of the Givers Foundation, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality are working together on urgent interventions to “avert a humanitarian crisis” in the drought-hit metro.

The metro is edging closer towards Day Zero, which will see it run out of water within weeks, affecting more than a third of its population. The Impofu Dam has been decommissioned because of low levels, while the Churchill Dam has eight days until it runs dry and the Loerie Dam has 40 days. Total dam storage levels are at 11.98%.