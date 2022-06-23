Subscribe

Eskom: Mpumalanga a renewable energy hub

Natural resources: Wind turbines in Gouda in the Cape Winelands district municipality. Mpumalanga has good wind and sun for renewable energy initiatives. Photo: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg/Gallo Images
Eskom wants to drive investment in renewable energy capacity to Mpumalanga because this is where the worst harm will be felt as a consequence of the energy transition from coal, according to its chief executive, André de Ruyter.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Eskom: Mpumalanga a renewable energy hub

The province at the polluting heart of energy production has good wind and solar resources and can use the grid as coal-fired power stations are decommissioned
sheree bega
