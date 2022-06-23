Eskom wants to drive investment in renewable energy capacity to Mpumalanga because this is where the worst harm will be felt as a consequence of the energy transition from coal, according to its chief executive, André de Ruyter.
Eskom: Mpumalanga a renewable energy hub
