As he drives around neighbourhoods, Maloba Tshehla always finds himself looking on people’s rooftops – for solar photovoltaic (PV) panels.

“It’s a visual experience of seeing solar panels, you know, in weird places sometimes … but I see it everywhere,” said Tshehla, the spokesperson for the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association. “We know the numbers are there, there’s incredible growth and that’s not just in the visual evidence of it.”