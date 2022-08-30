Direct jail sentences a win in fight against South Africa’s illegal wildlife trade

A six-year jail sentence for a man who smuggled 1 100 Emperor scorpions, 42 Bell’s hingeback tortoises and a water lizard. Seventeen years imprisonment for elephant poachers in the Kruger National Park. A 10-year jail sentence for a pangolin poacher.

These are some of the successful convictions highlighted by Frances Craigie, the chief director of enforcement at the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, at a conference on countering the illegal wildlife trade in Southern Africa last week. Good Governance Africa and the Attorney General Alliance–Africa hosted the three-day event.

“We are really beginning to see the efforts over many years of getting direct imprisonment for these matters,” she said.

Craigie, who addressed delegates on the difficulties and opportunities in prosecuting wildlife crime in South Africa, had earlier shown a table of the security priorities in South Africa. Under the types of crime reported over a five-year period (2015-16 to 2019-20), there were 100 372 murders, for example. Between 2015 and 2020, the country recorded 4 620 rhino poaching incidents.

“So how do you go into a court and show that those are the cases, but murders were 100 372? … You need to have these conversations with the prosecuting authority, with the magistrates, to say despite the fact that these are the figures, the wildlife issues and the environmental issues are just as important.

She said it was important to understand the number of dockets in the court system and how full the court rolls are. “And, I’m not even including issues here around state capture, corruption, all of those other offences that have really taken more prominence in South Africa in the last few years.”