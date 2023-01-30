Subscribe

SA’s cheetahs destined for India ‘may be compromised’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases wild Cheetahs which had become extinct from India, in Kuno National Park, in Madhya Pradesh, India on September 17, 2022. (Photo by Press Information Bureau/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
After months of delay, the governments of India and South Africa have signed a controversial deal to send African cheetahs to India, 70 years after its Asiastic cheetah was declared extinct. 

But the six-month period the seven males and five females cheetahs have spent in quarantine in bomas has compromised the prospect for reintroduction success, said the project’s proponent, Vincent van der Merwe, a cheetah conservationist and manager of the Cheetah Metapopulation for the Metapopulation Initiative.

“The cheetahs have spent six months of their eight to 10-year lifespan in quarantine, waiting for government approvals for their relocation. The reproductive ability of the females would have been compromised as fertility is reduced if females only start breeding later in life or go through long periods without breeding,” he said, describing how this has the potential to compromise their successful establishment in India.

Sheree Bega
Environment

SA’s cheetahs destined for India ‘may be compromised’

Concerns remain that the translocation of African cheetahs to India is is ‘ecologically unsound’ and a ‘vanity project’
sheree bega
