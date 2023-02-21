Subscribe

Scientists on both sides weigh in as concerns are raised over animals’ welfare and viability of ambitious project to repopulate Asian savannah. (Supplied by DFFE)

South African cheetahs arrive safely in India, now conservationists wait to see whether the big cats can thrive

The young female cheetah went down less than five minutes after Dr Andy Fraser darted her. Gingerly, the wildlife veterinarian crept inside her enclosed boma to make sure she was immobilised, and carefully loaded her onto his vehicle.

Mopping sweat off his brow, Fraser, who runs Rooiberg veterinary services in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, explained how this two-year-old feline was the last of nine cheetahs darted early on Friday in preparation for their voyage to India later that day. She was also one of the easiest. “The other ones ran up and down and I had to shoot them while they’re running.”

Since July, the nine wild-caught cheetahs had been held in quarantine facilities on his property, awaiting government sign-off on South Africa’s first cheetah translocation to India. Three other cheetahs were kept at Phinda Private Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal.

“It’s been a long time [in quarantine] but you’ll see they are going to start hunting next week in India, so it will be good,” Fraser grinned. Still, the darting procedure is stressful for the big cats. “Unfortunately, there’s no other way for us to get our drugs into them. In a way, these cats are going through the most stressful process today, but it’s for the survival of their species.”

