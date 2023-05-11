Careers & Tenders
Environment
/ 11 May 2023

Second cheetah from South Africa dies in India

By
cheetah india
Project: An African cheetah. India wants to reintroduce the cats after being declared extinct in the 1950s. Photo: Noah Seelam/Getty Images

The adult female was one of 20 cheetahs from South Africa in addition to eight cats from Namibia

