Environment / 11 May 2023 Second cheetah from South Africa dies in India By Sheree Bega FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Project: An African cheetah. India wants to reintroduce the cats after being declared extinct in the 1950s. Photo: Noah Seelam/Getty ImagesThe adult female was one of 20 cheetahs from South Africa in addition to eight cats from Namibia This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Cheetah Deaths, Gus Mills, INDIA, Project Cheetah, South Africa, translocation