Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

The List: Things to do, watch and learn

A work by ruby onyinyechi amanze. Her show, 'The Ones that Stayed' will be presented online this month
0

Questlove’s Potluck: In partnership with the Food Network, Questlove will host a virtual dinner party. Some of the celebrity guests include Bun B, Hannibal Buress, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Ashley Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, Tariq Trotter, Gabrielle Union, Olivia Wilde and Roy Wood Jr. In addition to dining with Questlove, the guests will share and make their favourite drinks and dishes from their homes. Details: To watch the potluck, click here or follow @questlovesfood on Instagram 

Goliaths Go Live: Watch Nicholas, Donovan and Jason Goliath for some daily comic relief. They give viewers their humorous take on life under lockdown using memes and skits, including a weather report (from their windows). Details: To watch, click here

Standard Bank Home Studio: The Standard Bank arts portfolio has made an effort to keep South Africans entertained by using its platform to bring viewers performances from the many Standard Bank Young Artists from over the years. Participating artists include Nduduzo Makhathini, Shane Cooper, Thandi Ntuli and Benjamin Jephta. Details: For more information or to watch the concerts, visit their Facebook page

Love Letters to the Muted World: In this exhibition, artist Katrine Claassens looks beyond humanity’s onslaught on nature and decides to focus on and celebrate the beauty that persists. Based on research about climate change and extinctions, her paintings capture the manifestations of nature in urban spaces. Details: The online exhibition takes place from May 27 to June 10. For more information, visit their website

David Krut Projects Weekly Workshop: Every week David Krut shares a craft that adults and children can attempt at home. Learn how to make your own paper, prints, edible art, carve a stencil and develop your own monotype print. Details: Check these and more free tutorials out here

The Ones that Stayed: The Goodman Gallery presents a new series of drawings by ruby onyinyechi amanze. Her drawings on paper present ways to create large-scale works that maintain the weightless nature of paper, while being multidimensional. In this exhibition, the gallery presents the characters and elements of her practice that she has decided to keep and redefine, seven years later. Details: The online showcase takes place until June 10. For more information visit their website

Authenticité lists: After the Authenticité exhibition that looked to map out the ways in which the term authenticity has developed, as well as its influence on artists, the Goodman Gallery has developed a reading list and playlist for those who wish to explore the term further. Details: To listen to the playlist, visit open.spotify.com and search for Authenticité. To access the reading material, visit their website

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.


Zaza Hlalethwa
Zaza Hlalethwa
Zaza Hlalethwa studies Digital Democracy, New Media and Political Activism, and Digital Politics.

Recommended

Friday

Measures of Power: Our interest in violent, public justice

-
How the theatre of execution contributes to national mythmaking in Nigeria
Read more
Friday

Talia Ramkilawan’s tapestries: When making is its own medicine

-
Talia Ramkilawan uses rug hooking to create her portraits, which aim to subvert trauma
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio: Neo Matloga

-
The artist shares how his practice has evolved: initially he was an oil painter, but now he works in mixed media, marrying painting with collage
Read more
Friday

Stevie, Festac and a grenade

-
The singer recalls her time with Stevie Wonder at Festac, as well as her escape from an explosion
Read more
Friday

From festival to John Vorster: Molefe Pheto on attending Festac ’77 uninvited

-
The musician and activist relives the political import of Festac '77
Read more
Friday

Festac, the ANC and the arts

-
Keorapetse Kgositsile played a vital part in elevating the position of the cultural worker
Read more
Friday

Wole Soyinka: The mystery of the mask

-
You Must Set Forth At Dawn chronicles events in the writer’s life, inc
Read more
Friday

The Sisterhood: Reviving the evidence of things not seen

-
The Sisterhood reminds us that Black women are always our own antidote, our own cure. It was a refuge and refusal conceived by women who cared even when they didn’t have to
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Judge trashes entire lockdown regime as constitutionally flawed

The high court ruling will delight gatvol South Africans but is unlikely to stand the test of time
-
Read more
Coronavirus

The backlogs, denials and future of testing Covid-19

The National Health Laboratory Services finally admitted to a bottleneck last week, after denying there were any issues since April. According to the service, the backlog of 80 000 tests started in the first week of May
-
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now