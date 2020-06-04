The List: Things to do, watch and learn

Questlove’s Potluck: In partnership with the Food Network, Questlove will host a virtual dinner party. Some of the celebrity guests include Bun B, Hannibal Buress, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Ashley Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, Tariq Trotter, Gabrielle Union, Olivia Wilde and Roy Wood Jr. In addition to dining with Questlove, the guests will share and make their favourite drinks and dishes from their homes. Details: To watch the potluck, click here or follow @questlovesfood on Instagram

Goliaths Go Live: Watch Nicholas, Donovan and Jason Goliath for some daily comic relief. They give viewers their humorous take on life under lockdown using memes and skits, including a weather report (from their windows). Details: To watch, click here

Standard Bank Home Studio: The Standard Bank arts portfolio has made an effort to keep South Africans entertained by using its platform to bring viewers performances from the many Standard Bank Young Artists from over the years. Participating artists include Nduduzo Makhathini, Shane Cooper, Thandi Ntuli and Benjamin Jephta. Details: For more information or to watch the concerts, visit their Facebook page

Love Letters to the Muted World: In this exhibition, artist Katrine Claassens looks beyond humanity’s onslaught on nature and decides to focus on and celebrate the beauty that persists. Based on research about climate change and extinctions, her paintings capture the manifestations of nature in urban spaces. Details: The online exhibition takes place from May 27 to June 10. For more information, visit their website

David Krut Projects Weekly Workshop: Every week David Krut shares a craft that adults and children can attempt at home. Learn how to make your own paper, prints, edible art, carve a stencil and develop your own monotype print. Details: Check these and more free tutorials out here

The Ones that Stayed: The Goodman Gallery presents a new series of drawings by ruby onyinyechi amanze. Her drawings on paper present ways to create large-scale works that maintain the weightless nature of paper, while being multidimensional. In this exhibition, the gallery presents the characters and elements of her practice that she has decided to keep and redefine, seven years later. Details: The online showcase takes place until June 10. For more information visit their website

Authenticité lists: After the Authenticité exhibition that looked to map out the ways in which the term authenticity has developed, as well as its influence on artists, the Goodman Gallery has developed a reading list and playlist for those who wish to explore the term further. Details: To listen to the playlist, visit open.spotify.com and search for Authenticité. To access the reading material, visit their website