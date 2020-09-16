Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

The Portfolio: Khaya Ngwenya

Spitting fire (2010) is a synthesis of the cornerstones of Khaya Ngwenya’s style, which include studying light, colour and facial features.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In 2010, I was working at City Press as a photojournalist. That year, for the June 16 commemorations, my brief was to cover the cleansing ceremony. I was up early and was at a cleansing ceremony that was happening around Vilakazi Street in Soweto, Orlando West. 

During the proceedings, I noticed this woman, a sangoma, ekhwifa kamnandi. She was drinking from a calabash and spraying the contents into the air as part of the ritual. 

During the ritual, izangoma drink umqombothi and intelezi, and call on the spirits of those who have passed. At some point, the woman was walking down the road and the sun was shining on her face, giving the liquid coming out of her mouth that goldish tint. From a distance, I walked parallel to her.

That’s how I was able to capture the spraying. She was completely  unaware that I was shooting.

The image, especially in the context of that day, portrays a spirituality and a reverence for the dead that, although not widely recognised, is still there. People maintain those beliefs and live by them. Some people — people who were not black, in particular — said the picture was disgusting. Some took it as if she was vomiting, which showed their insensitivity to people’s beliefs. 


To me, there are other significant aspects to this image. The fact that she is wearing the skin of iwule [a deer], for instance — I took that to speak to her stature as a healer.

My approach to photography has always been to rely on available light, and to consciously position myself to get good lighting, and to anticipate how the subject will move and what I will do in response.

Chiefly, my style evolved into a very focused study of exploiting natural light while staying in motion. It’s very different from posing a subject. It’s a reliance on nature while waiting for the perfect moment. So it involves taking a lot of pictures to get that perfect frame.

In another sense, my main motivation was the beauty of colour. Colour touches me in a very specific way and it drives how I make images. In fact, it’s a trinity of colour, lighting and features. I have shot a lot of profiles, especially those of women. The features fascinate me and, especially in the context of KwaZulu-Natal, reveal traces of origins and identity. You can tell a lot about where people come from by looking at the specific shape and positioning of izinhlanga on their faces. 

Specific practices — zezihlanga and others, like piercing the ears — are disappearing, so they form a huge part of my archive. In the next 20 or 50 years, my archive will hopefully serve as a beacon we can look back to, to see where we come from. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia is a member of the Mail & Guardian's online team.

Related stories

Opinion

See the light and pass the Copyright Amendment Bill

Mugwena Maluleke Guest & tebogo sithathu & jack devnarain & tusi fokane & ben cashdan & jace nair -
Strict copyright laws, championed by media mega-monopolies, dash the prospects of young learners, performance artists and the blind in South Africa
Read more
Opinion

The system in South Africa has its knee on the neck of the youth

bonginkosi khanyile -
The youth of today can learn from the youth of 1976, who rose up and rejected the Bantu education system
Read more
Opinion

ANC needs young leaders and uDuduzane could be one

Sello Ivan Phahle -
Youth Day, June 16, reminds us of the role of youth in the struggle against oppression throughout the history of the ANC
Read more
Friday

The shifting meanings of that June 16 image

Feizel Mamdoo -
Sam Nzima’s 1976 photograph still resonates with people – for different reasons
Read more
Opinion

​June 16: Don’t let commemorations mangle history

Dinga Sikwebu -
The tragic events that took place on June 16 1976 have been appropriated
Read more
Education

We haven’t achieved the aims of June 16

Nangamso Mtsatse & Athambile Masola -
South Africa still does not have an equal education system, yet this is not impossible
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

Mmusi Maimane doesn’t want DA’s political ‘superstars’

The leader of the new One South Africa Movement says his former party has set itself on a course away from multiracialism after its recent policy conference
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Coronavirus

The perils of vaccine nationalism

If distribution of the eventual Covid-19 vaccine occurs along economic and political lines, all countries will remain at risk
khaya sithole -
Read more
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Business

SAA needs R2.2bn to pay for voluntary severance packages

More than 3 000 employees out of 5 000 have accepted the packages. The state-owned airline, which went into business rescue, is likely to retain 1 000 workers
thando maeko -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now