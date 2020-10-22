Don’t Miss: Our roundup of this week’s virtual and in-person events

Jazz in the Native Yards

The Reza Khota Quartet is up next at Jazz in the Native Yards with a live gig on 25 October. The quartet features Khota on guitar, saxophonist Buddy Wells, Nicholas Williams on bass and drummer Jonno Sweetman.

Details: The music kicks off 4pm kwa Sec NY 138, number 52 Gugulethu, Cape Town. Tickets cost R100. For bookings call 060 960 8935

Dalisu Ndlazi presents The Inevitable Calling

Dalisu Ndlazi (centre) and his band play a virtual concert on October 23. (Supplied)

Bassist Dalisu Ndlazi will play music from his album The Inevitable Calling in a streaming event on 23 October. Ndlazi’s band features Zibusiso Makhathini on keys, Thabo Sikhakhane on flugelhorn and trumpet and Riley Giandhari on drums. He will also feature special guests Senzo Ngcobo on trombone and Nosihe on vocals.

Details: The music kicks off at 3pm. Tickets cost R20. Click here for streaming information

J.Bobs Live & Online : Levels of Lockdown

Join innovative theatremaker J.Bobs (Jefferson Tshabalala) in an undisclosed online location for a J.Bobs Live & Online event. With guest writer Katlego Chale, this specially themed lockdown episode is free, with donations welcomed.

Details: The event kicks off on Sunday 25 October at 6pm. For booking information, visit popartcentre.co.za

High Stakes

Ayobola Kekere-Ekun’s High Stakes, Suite 1 No 13 (2019)

Ayobola Kekere-Ekun’s ongoing High Stakes project comprises a set of playing cards that are an analogy for Nigeria’s electoral processes and the reality of its leadership in a “never-ending card game”. Her glamorous card characters represent a handful of individuals who transform election cycles into “an extended sequence of high stakes poker games straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster”.

Details: The exhibition runs at Guns & Rain, 55 12th Street, Parkhurst until October 30. Viewings by appointment only. For viewing information email 076 294 5332 or email [email protected]

Schools Setwork Festival

Some of the setworks taught at Gauteng schools will come alive on stage as Soweto Theatre hosts the Schools Setwork Festival, which features two productions:Ubhuku Lwamanqe and Icala Kaliboli. The two isiZulu books are prescribed for grade 12 learners and are part of the 2020 curriculum.

Details: The shows run at the Soweto Theatre until October 29. For booking information, visit sowetotheatre.com or call 0861670670.