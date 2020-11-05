Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

The Portfolio: Manelis

Emcee Manelis photographed in Wyebank, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in November 2018. Photo: Rogan Ward
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

When I linked up with Rogan Ward for this shoot (which accompanied an article in the Mail & Guardian), he didn’t really have a preconceived idea of what to do. 

A day before, I had fetched the poncho I was wearing in anticipation of the shoot. It was going to be part of my promo package for the album. 

The type of music and messaging I’m trying to get out there is not very brand or high-fashion orientated, so it makes it difficult for me to wear branded clothes. I try to focus on the type of thing I’m trying to say, instead of going for high gloss. 

I have been working on how to incorporate the clothing into being part of the image the music conjures. The poncho creates a silhouette effect: you make up your own mind about what it is you’re seeing. 

Rogan arrived in the afternoon; we went across the road from my house, where there is a football field with a pavilion. From the pavilion, you can see the landscape and the neighbourhoods below. You don’t see roofs that much: mostly hills and the sky.


The underlying theme in Aircuts, my album, a sonic gumbo with sci-fi tones, techno and electro-inspired flavours, steers the listener into a lush portal of Afrofuturism. I didn’t really say that to Rogan, because the idea of a sci-fi appeal translated into a Zulu music medium is a little difficult to explain. My thought process can be abstract and the absence of props can pose challenges. 

Underneath the poncho, I was wearing limited-edition Dickies trousers I got in Asia (perhaps an ode to taxi drivers), with an off-colour leopard-print sweater. The transport space can easily be viewed as primitive but it is tech too. The levels of connectivity it brings about can open all sorts of futuristic possibilities. 

My hope was to be able to communicate transcendence: that superhero-with-a-cape look, but in typical local work and leisure clothes. 

The commitment and discipline involved in the art of rapping are martial-arts-like and the poses subtly suggest that point of view. Perhaps iwisa would have articulated that a little better.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Manelis

Related stories

Friday

Black futures in the age of apocalypse

Nkgopoleng Moloi -
Curating the End of the World deploys Afrofuturism to respond to Covid-19, anti-black violence and capitalism
Read more
Friday

Excerpt: Akurakuda by Olalekan Jeyifous and Wale Lawal

mpho matsipa -
‘Akurakuda’, a graphic novel by Olalekan Jeyifous and Wale Lawal is set in a futuristic Lagos that acknowledges the resilience of dispossessed people
Read more
Friday

Fictive world is not escapist

athi mongezeleli joja -
Simphiwe Ndzube’s solo show in Cape Town offers no easy answers to deracinated utopias
Read more
Friday

An iconoclast gets kitted out for new terrain

Kwanele Sosibo -
'Intruders' is the effort of an author putting in work for her generation.
Read more
Friday

Song cycle unlocks cultural ties

Alex Dodd -
Composer and free-form cultural thinker Thokozani Ndumiso Mhlambi plucks some chords with Alexandra Dodd in advance of his performance in Cape Town
Read more
Friday

Xhosa Sci-Fi brings Afrofuturism home

Dinika Govender -
"The resolve to create a believable AI from a South African perspective is convention-shifting."
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Top cop’s state-funded luxury cars

Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma has allegedly flouted regulations to purchase a flashy fleet.
khaya koko -
Read more
Education

The shame of 40 000 missing education certificates

Graduates are being left in the lurch by a higher education department that is simply unable to deliver the crucial certificates proving their qualifications - in some cases dating back to 1992
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more

More top stories

Sport

The Hunt is on for ruthlessness

Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach may have all the excuses but he’s likely just buying time for his ethos to take root
Luke Feltham -
Read more
National

The Zondo commission of evasion

Obfuscation, non sequiturs, outright lies, senseless babble, curry breaks — and we’re paying for it all
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Environment

Saving the world’s most trafficked mammal

Covid-19 has led to a surge in local pangolin poaching cases, but saviours keep fighting.
sheree bega -
Read more
Top Six

A Biden win isn’t necessarily a win for the rest...

Much like there was an overwhelming euphoria that gripped many Zimbabweans when they finally said asante sana to Robert Mugabe, Trump’s removal won’t change the colour of America’s fabric too drastically
mg newsroom -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.