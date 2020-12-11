Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

The year the music died — almost

Revellers enjoying live music at Oppikoppi in 2014. The annual music event is one of many that were disrupted by Covid-19. (Photo: Delwyn Verasamy)
0

For people working in South Africa’s live music sector, 2020 has been “devastating”. That was the term researchers read most frequently in responses to the live music and Covid-19 survey, published in November. As one respondent put it: “I have lost everything. All income, accommodation — everything.”

The study, called “Impact Analysis: Live Music and its Venues and the South African Economy During Covid-19”, was undertaken by the  South African Cultural Observatory, a project hosted at Nelson Mandela University. Its job is to track the socioeconomic effects of the arts and creative industries. IKS Cultural Consulting was commissioned to carry out the survey and Andre le Roux and I were the lead researchers.

We created an online questionnaire that built on the Cultural Observatory’s early assessment of the pandemic’s effect on the country’s cultural and creative industries.

The study was both quantitative  and qualitative, including questionnaire items and eight in-depth case studies. We received 697 responses — and found that nearly half our respondents are contemplating quitting live music for good.

A devastated value chain

The people we surveyed worry about the longer-term effects of the pandemic on audiences and society, and about their own ability to operate in the absence of an integrated national recovery plan. Of the musicians surveyed, 41% report selling their instruments and equipment to pay their bills; others are living on loans.


Our respondents come from all South Africa’s provinces. They work across the music value chain (from musicians, organisers, roadies and sound engineers to key venue workers). They include respondents like one whose “bread and butter activity” is recording choirs and traditional music groups. But all activity stopped and “the entire fraternity is at home wearing a mask”.

Our data presents a highly interconnected value chain, where single venues serve as hubs for multiple artists. The loss of one venue has an effect on work and revenue opportunities for musicians and related workers. One in four respondents said they weren’t able to continue with any elements of their business under lockdown. Even with the current easing of lockdown, which post-dates the survey, venues are constrained by restrictions.

Imperfect digital strategies

There’s a stereotype of the music industry as sleepy. We found the opposite. Musicians, promoters and venue owners responded to the crisis fast and flexibly. And 88% are adopting new online music strategies. One gospel promoter said they would use online platforms to sell and distribute music, “but it will not yield the same amount of revenue”. 

Despite this agility, many of those who are employers have had to end short-term contracts (23%), retrench employees (13%) or cut salaries (18%). Only 6% say they can continue to pay everybody they work with.

Government Covid-19 relief support requires formal documentation. But because of the predominantly informal and project-based nature of music-related work, many people were unable or ineligible to apply. Asks one: “All of my work was confirmed on email with contracts pending … how can I claim any proof?”

Only 7% reported successful applications for the various small-to-medium-enterprise support mechanisms and only 21% for the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture relief funding.

Conditionally hopeful

Yet close to half of our respondents, perhaps surprisingly, categorise themselves as conditionally hopeful.

What they need, they say, is flexible, integrated support across administrative boundaries and government portfolios. They also want programmes, projects and infrastructure to be decentralised. They stress a need to focus on the local — from compliance with local content quotas to funding of local music initiatives and performance spaces. 

National and local governments control many spaces — recording studios for live streaming; parks and squares for safer open-air concerts — our respondents point out. Granting bureaucracy-free access to these could kick-start revenue generation.

But inequality, especially the country’s digital divide, bar many respondents from such innovation, particularly those in rural areas. An organiser of live music in township communities says: “Our modus operandi is to bring music to the people. And if you think about where the people are, internet isn’t great there.”

What’s to be done?

To remedy this, our respondents say they desperately need an informed, listening ear from the government as much as they need financial grants.

Many responses describe perceptions and experiences of inefficiency, ineffectiveness and lack of practical industry understanding among officials at all levels, as well as concerns about corruption and bias.

But it’s not only the government that needs to be listening. The plight of live music should concern anyone looking to the return of South Africa’s diverse live music scene, and the employment, export revenue and joy it creates.

This is an edited version of an article first published in The Conversation.

The Conversation
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Gwen Ansell
Gwen Ansell is a freelance writer, writing teacher, media consultant and creative industries researcher. She is the author of various books, including the cultural history ‘Soweto Blues: Jazz, Politics and Popular Music in South Africa’ and the writers’ guide, ‘Introduction to Journalism’.

Related stories

Friday

‘Feline Philosophy’: A cat’s-eye view on life’s meaning

Theresa Mallinson -
In his latest book, philosopher John Gray examines how cats live according to their nature — and how us humans could benefit from emulating their (c)attitude
Read more
Opinion

DA: Stalkers and sicknotes

Paddy Harper -
Interacting with the opposition’s leaders is enough to drive one to paranoia, giggles, perhaps even to the Freedom Front
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Don’t get risky on the rebound

Editorial -
We need to keep looking out for each other. Otherwise those economic gains will be wiped out as the body count grows
Read more
Business

Assets, wealth revolution on the go

Tshegofatso Mathe -
Financiers are ‘impact investing’ by shifting their support to investment products that prioritise environmental, social and governance issues
Read more
National

PPE ‘proxy’ contract cancelled

Sarah Smit -
The tender linked to Ramaphosa’s presidency has been cancelled by the special corruption court
Read more
Education

Social media a powerful tool in education

nape senong -
The Phepha uFunde case study shows how Twitter and Facebook can mobilise change
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

ANC battle now moves to the regional and provincial conferences

Ace Magashule will appear before the ANC’s integrity committee this weekend. After that, all eyes will be on next year’s conferences to see who will win the fight for control of the party
Paddy Harper -
Read more
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘Feel free to criticise’ Oscar series

British filmmaker Daniel Gordon talks to Luke Feltham about the criticisms levelled at his latest work, The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius, a new four-part documentary series that covers the Icarian fall of the Olympian
Luke Feltham -
Read more

More top stories

Education

Teachers applying for jobs must be vetted more strictly

Two women in Mpumalanga taught children for 11 years without the necessary qualifications. They are not the only ones to have slipped through the screening system
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Africa

Uganda’s professional elites need to take a stand

COMMENT: The protests against the Ugandan president’s 35-year rule are being led by the youth. But they cannot do it alone
eric mwine mugaju -
Read more
Business

Assets, wealth revolution on the go

Financiers are ‘impact investing’ by shifting their support to investment products that prioritise environmental, social and governance issues
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
National

Rhythm FM is R52-million of dead air

A R6-million lawsuit is offering new insight into why the state-funded station has not yet broadcast
khaya koko & Mosibudi Ratlebjane -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.