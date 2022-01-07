 Subscribe or Login

Friday

High returns put fun in fungi

Budding industry: Magic mushrooms are grown at the Procare professional magic mushroom farm in the Netherlands. Photos: Koen Suyk/ANP/AFP
0

Alternative investments (or alternate assets) are any investment class that excludes stocks, bonds and cash — and they’re nothing new. People have been hedging their bets on art, antiques, wine and even stamps for generations, but now there are unique and more exciting investments that have piqued the interest of intrepid investors the world over.

The decriminalisation and destigmatisation of cannabis and mushrooms (of the non-psychoactive variety) are changing the game. Investors, casual and otherwise, are trying their hand at  making a mint off these novel investments as medical studies affirm the broad treatment applications that both provide.

Although research is ongoing and far from conclusive, cannabis has shown promise in helping to treat some cancers, epilepsy and Alzheimer’s. The medical fraternity is starting to acknowledge that cannabis can treat the pain and nausea associated with chemotherapy and the muscle stiffness of those who have multiple sclerosis. 

The plant has always been popular, but it is only now revealing its potential as a legitimate cash crop. Following Lesotho’s decision to legalise the cultivation of the plant in 2008, many lucrative ventures have sprung up in the landlocked kingdom, which is making history as the first African country to become certified to supply the EU with pharmaceutical-grade cannabis.

According to SilverLeaf Investments’ joint chief executive Pierre van der Hoven, there are already ways to get involved. In the Jaco Maritz book How We Made It in Africa, Van Der Hoven is quoted: “The key areas of investment are the cultivation of cannabis, followed by the extraction of oil from the plant, testing laboratories, and the retail and branding of cannabidiol (CBD) products. The emergence of CBD products in big South African retail pharmacies such as Clicks and Dis-Chem has brought investment prospects at the retail end of the value chain. As the industry grows, there will be a demand for services such as greenhouses, nutrients, plant growers, quality control systems and software.”

South Africa is the fourth-largest cannabis producer globally and with rumours swirling around the regulation here, the potential of this already booming R28-billion industry is set to explode. 

Functional mushrooms

In much the same way that CBD had a huge rise in popularity a few years ago, functional mushrooms are making their way onto the wellness scene. Revered for centuries in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine, these non-toxic, non-psychoactive fungi are known for their abilities to combat stress, improve concentration and aid the body’s natural ability to heal itself — and there are scientific studies to back these claims. 

Global figures suggest that the functional mushroom market will exceed $555-billion by 2026, and supplement brand Goodmind is leading the way locally, touting the power of their non-toxic, non-psychoactive properties to help users combat stress and achieve balance and calm.

Although they’re on a longer route to legitimacy, psychedelic mushrooms (and their psychoactive chemical, psilocybin) are on the rise as an alternative investment, thanks to their viability as an alternative medicine. Various studies have shown their efficacy for treating alcohol, drug and nicotine addiction as well as cluster headaches and depression. 

With mental health disorders in-creasing globally, pharmaceutical giants worldwide are looking for products that are efficient and safe; given that “shrooms” are natural, non-habit forming and non-toxic, their popularity is sure to increase. Institutions such as the  Psychology Society of South Africa have already begun to canvas their members regarding their attitude towards psychedelic treatment — a strong indication of wider adoption within the medical fraternity, and, by extension, the public.

The raised profit ceiling for these commodities makes cannabis and mushrooms attractive for potential investors, and the potential for profit in less mature local industries is higher than elsewhere. Neither industry is yet saturated with investors, making getting in on the ground floor a realistic aspiration. 

However you choose to build an investment portfolio, one thing’s for sure: new and unconventional investment opportunities are opening up a wealth of options for budding investors. Beyond pure profit, investing in cannabis and mushrooms may help advance life-changing treatments for mankind — a moral incentive for building your fortune.

This article was commissioned for #OnTrend

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Tshiamo Seape

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Oil and gas survey vessel the Amazon Warrior chugs out...

M&G Premium

Shell terminates the contract for seismic testing vessel after a court ruling halts it from exploring the area off the Wild Coast
sheree bega
Politics

ANC must not use Zondo commission to settle internal scores,...

M&G Premium

The ruling party’s chairperson says the findings of the inquiry into state capture should be used to rebuild the ANC rather than prosecute its leaders
Lizeka Tandwa
National

State of the Nation address to be held in historical...

M&G Premium

The City Hall was chosen for its technical infrastructure and for being the building from which Nelson Mandela gave his address when he was freed and when he was elected president
Eunice Stoltz
National

Report on parliament fire confirms systems failure

The sprinkler system was two years overdue for service and it’s unclear if the fire alarm at the legislature was active, the report by Cape Town’s chief fire officer notes
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×