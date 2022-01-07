 Subscribe or Login

Friday

Robbie Shakespeare: A manipulator of space and sound

Riddim twin: ‘I am Robbie Shakespeare, the other half of Sly Dunbar,’ the bassist told GM from Evenstad Music on YouTube. Photo: David Corio/Redferns
0

“I am Robbie Shakespeare, the other half of Sly Dunbar. You have Sly and Robbie, I am the Robbie.” — Robbie Shakespeare to GM, Evenstad Music (YouTube interview)

In “dubs”, as night-long reggae parties were called in some of South Africa’s townships, you would hardly hear tracks by reggae royalty like Bob Marley or Peter Tosh. The reason for that was simple; their records didn’t “dub”, as the dreads complained.

But while Robbie Shapespeare and Sly Dunbar had plenty of contact with the Wailers’ stars (Shakespeare played bass on Concrete Jungle and the pair basically produced Peter Tosh albums like Equal Rights, Bush Doctor and Wanted Dread and Alive), it is the dubwise grooves they honed for the likes of Black Uhuru that resonated with ghetto youths worldwide. 

By the time we get to the popping syndrum sounds heard on records like Black Uhuru’s Sinsemilla album, the duo were basically operating as a human dub machine that put their own twist to the steady diet of diasporic sounds and, in due time, transported reggae beyond its insular confines. With Dunbar’s penchant for programming toys, and Shakespeare’s stoic aversion to belabouring a point, the two perfected a lean template that basically met the digitisation of dancehall halfway.  

As Jeff Chang writes in his book Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A History of the Hip-Hop Generation, the dub side of the track, coming on the heels of Jamaica’s independence, was born by mistake. It was the unofficial version, the people’s choice, “the sound of a fragmenting nation, troubling, strange, tragic, wise slow-motion portraits of social collapse”.

Reflecting on it now, the youths of Cold War Jamaica, drenched in the blood and bullets of garrison towns, shared much in common with the youths of the new nation of South Africa, draped as we were in the fresh scars of democracy, weighed down by the cross of reconciliation.

Some of us, too, had seen the unspeakable; the procession of lives unaccounted for in the balance sheet of liberation. In the endless permutations of the Riddim Twins’ interplay, we saw premonitions of a country that would never be. In the night of Shakespeare’s concise basslines, hope itself vanished into mist. Michael Rose’s cry of “Don’t show I your teeth, plastic smile can’t work” (in the Black Uhuru song Plastic Smile) often echoed into hills and into the void. As sure as the vibes were pristine, the future itself was dread.

As Louis Chude-Sokei writes in Dr Satan’s Echo Chamber (in Chimurenga 12 and 13), “This moment of trance, when the bass, vocals and melodies drop out leaving the pure, non-narrative break, is a moment of dub, a moment of existential dread.”

As such, the dubs were also spaces of remaking, of precious, fleeting communion, of ecstasy and letting go. Sly and Robbie’s experiments in rhythm were nothing if not invocations to dance; a gun salute of patterns assaulting the marrow. 

“When I was doing the dub thing, I was watching a film and they were just beating the shakers and dancing, so I thought there must be a way we can get people dancing in reggae just to drum and bass,” said Dunbar in a 2008 Red Bull Music Academy lecture in Barcelona. “Robbie and myself started working, playing patterns and changing stuff, and it worked – you could have the drum and bass playing all the way through with nothing else.”

For the dubmasters of the 80s (and to a small extent the 90s) in parts of South Africa, the very act of being in possession of reggae music, let alone the gall of disseminating it, were acts of subversion, sometimes punishable by streetside humiliation or even prison. As one  dread recently put it, to play Peter Tosh’s Equal Rights (the crown jewel of the Riddim Twins’ collaborations with the Stepping Razor) at home or in public on a boombox as was the culture of the day, was an invitation for a zealous policeman to crush your cassette tape and destroy your boombox as an example.

In an age before the Rasta movement in KwaZulu-Natal became a murky pit of competing doctrines and ascetic upmanship, dubs served as an egalitarian form of recruitment and reasoning. A way of upsetting the set up, of disturbing the peace. It was bass as a reclamation of space at a time when the wounds of being hunted down by warlords and their henchmen were still bearing raw flesh. In those confusion and exhilaration of the moment, the sonic terrain became the new battlefield. 

As each staccato bassline blended into the next, rattling rib cages and windows alike, soon enough they all seemed to be the handiwork of one man. To most of us who observed Robbie Shakespeare from a distance, it seemed to be the only way he spoke.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Kwanele Sosibo
Kwanele Sosibo
Kwanele Sosibo is the editor of Friday, the arts and culture section of the Mail and Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Oil and gas survey vessel the Amazon Warrior chugs out...

M&G Premium

Shell terminates the contract for seismic testing vessel after a court ruling halts it from exploring the area off the Wild Coast
sheree bega
Politics

ANC must not use Zondo commission to settle internal scores,...

M&G Premium

The ruling party’s chairperson says the findings of the inquiry into state capture should be used to rebuild the ANC rather than prosecute its leaders
Lizeka Tandwa
National

State of the Nation address to be held in historical...

M&G Premium

The City Hall was chosen for its technical infrastructure and for being the building from which Nelson Mandela gave his address when he was freed and when he was elected president
Eunice Stoltz
National

Report on parliament fire confirms systems failure

The sprinkler system was two years overdue for service and it’s unclear if the fire alarm at the legislature was active, the report by Cape Town’s chief fire officer notes
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×