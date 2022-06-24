Subscribe

Objects of Desire

My money don’t jiggle, it clips 

The Irie pouch by Cape Town designer Thalia Strates is the only wallet you need. Keep your most important cards and cash close: clip the Irie pouch onto your belt loop, bag strap, lanyards and leashes. Available online at Thalia Strates or AJKP Studios. 

Veja x Marni = Casual Luxe

Just landed in South Africa earlier this month, the Veja V-15 collaboration between the French sneaker maison and Italian fashion house remixes Veja’s classic silhouettes with Marni’s spirit of playfulness. What’s more is the sneaker maintains Veja’s sustainable standards and is made from Amazonian rubber with the iconic V motif. Available at Maison Mara x Bastille.

Fresh basket case

South African lovers of art and design are lucky to be close to so many different basket weavers, made possible by Design Afrika. Whether you lean more boho-chic or sleek and modern, chunky elephant grass Bolga baskets are perfect for luxe blankets, delicious monster plants, or laundry. Available online at Design Afrika. 

Knitted Diamonds

Knitted wool and cashmere diamonds are a fresh twist on the house of Christian Dior’s initials motif. If you look closely, the pink diamond pattern is in fact the well known CD the house uses to adorn many accessories. V-neck and oversized, this pullover is both chic and cosy. A graphic knit is the perfect addition to a warm fit during the cold winter months. Available at Apsley2 in the V&A Waterfront.

Feel it to believe it

Waffle weave linens and towels are having a moment and it’s easy to understand why. Mungo’s Belgian waffle weave towels are luxuriously larger than your average terry-cloth bathroom towel. Going beyond the bath or shower, a waffle weave towel is the perfect way to wrap up a self-care routine. Available at Mungo Stores and online. 

To the moon and back


The first watch worn on the moon, Omega’s Moonwatch Professional Co-axial Master Chronometer Chronograph is truly out of this world. This 42mm watch has been worn by astronauts on six missions to the moon and back. Part of their Speedmaster range, Omega’s Moonwatch also sports a transparent case back, showing its wearer what makes this timepiece so special. Available at Arthur Kaplan stores.

Kimberley Schoeman

Casual Luxe is all about making a quiet, subtle statement. From sporting collabs that only a few are in the know of, to alternative logo styles, lowkey luxury speaks volumes of its wearer.
kimberley schoeman
