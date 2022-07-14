Vive la France it’s Bastille Day!

The town of Franschhoek, near Cape Town, famous for its centuries-old vineyards and Cape Dutch architecture, has a rich history of French influence.

The Huguenots, Protestants persecuted for their religious beliefs, arrived at the Cape of Good Hope in 1671 after fleeing France.

To celebrate this French connection – and help us live out our Parisian fantasies – Franschhoek is bringing back the Bastille Festival.

Bastille Day is the name given in English-speaking countries to the French national day, which is celebrated on 14 July. Formally called La Fête Nationale, it commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution with the Storming of the Bastille in Paris in 1789.

After a two-year hiatus, the beautiful town will come alive again with people, food and wine. Taking place this weekend – 16 and 17 July – the Bastille Festival will showcase the town’s best French-inspired food and wine, along the main road.

Here are 10 things you can look forward tol:

The Franschhoek Cellar and Franschhoek Square will have wares from over 20 leading local estates available for wine tasting, including Bellingham, Boschendal, Franschhoek Cellars, Grande Provence Wines, Anthonij Rupert Wyne, Haute Cabrière, Painted Wolf Wines and Wildeberg.

Channel your inner Marie Antoinette or Charles de Gaulle by hiring a costume and embracing French joie de vivre (“exuberant enjoyment of life”). Don’t be shy to dress up in your finest red, white and blue as prizes will be awarded for the best dressed.

The French are known for their cuisine. With over 20 participating restaurants and businesses, the delicious food on offer will satisfy all your cravings. There will be everything from croissants, crepes and gourmet burgers, to delicate macaroons for dessert to delight your taste buds.

Join Chef Reuben Riffel of Reuben’s Restaurant & Bar for a traditional French-inspired experience. A special menu has been curated for the weekend, using only the finest and locally sourced ingredients, to transport you to France.

We all know wine is the star of the show but have you heard about the “beerstile” weekend? Tuk Tuk Microbrewery has beer lovers covered, bringing their craft beer and takeaway food to the festival. They will also be screening the Springbok vs Wales game, so you won’t have to keep checking your phone to keep up with the score.

The festival offers fun for the whole family. There is a play park, as well as plenty of kids’ entertainment lined up. From sand art and ceramic painting to jungle gyms, your little ones will be entertained while you relax.

Boutique chocolaterie Huguenot Fine Chocolates offers a delicious range made from the finest Belgian chocolate. Their handcrafted chocolates and waffles will be on offer on both days of the festival.

Take advantage of the Bastille Day celebrations to create an unforgettable weekend getaway by jumping on the wine tram to experience Franschhoek’s top wineries. View the magnificent valley the best way possible by booking one of the curated wine tours. The hop-on, hop-off experience is the most popular, giving you plenty of choices including wine tasting, a cellar tour, lunch or just a stroll through the vineyards.

Franschhoek Village Market will have a variety of fresh produce, art, clothing, jewellery and decor stalls, as well as arts and crafts for visitors to take part in. The Franschhoek Hospice will also host a stall at the market selling berets and scarves. Proceeds will go towards patient care.

In addition to the fabulous food and wonderful wines that will be on offer, there will also be live music at Franschhoek Square. Expect music from Juan Casey, James Kibby and more.

Tickets are R180 per person. For more information on the Franschhoek Bastille Festival, visit their website: www.franschhoekbastille.co.za