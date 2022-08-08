Malibongwe festival returns with a tribute to women

Woman artists across the country are taking up space and making their mark in the music industry by raising awareness of the issues women face through their work. In light of Women’s Month, and the return of festivals, the third annual Malibongwe – A Tribute to Women festival will take place on Women’s Day, 9 August.

Set in a family-friendly picnic venue at Johannesburg Botanical Garden, in Emmarentia, the festival combines a selection of favourite artists, with women leading the lineup. Those featured include Zonke, Simmy, Ami Faku, Nomfundo Moh, Uncle Waffles, Zakes Bantwini and Sun-El Musician.

In a conversation with young rising South African afro-pop singer and songwriter, Nomfundo Moh, she relates what being a woman means to her and how she has used her influence in the music industry to tackle issues such as gender-based violence.

“To me, being a woman means being the chosen one, to serve to love and to care for other people. This Women’s Month we can celebrate our victory. I have seen women prospering. Some in the business sector, some in the music industry. I am one of those. We are fighting and making our mark. We are making our presence felt and that is worth celebrating,” says Moh.

Moh started her musical career in 2016 at the age of 16. She is known for her chart-topping songs Phakade Lami and Soft Life. Although she has been awarded double platinum for one of her hits, she describes the music industry as “harsh” towards women.

“As an artist, I make sure, through my music, that I raise awareness of issues such as gender-based violence against women. I don’t do music for fun but [to help] those who are listening to my music who are heartbroken to receive healing through my music. I make sure that I address different issues which are faced in our daily lives by relating my battles and where I come from.

“With the return of the Malibongwe women’s festival, I look forward to performing among some of the greatest women in the industry; artists who I have always looked up to, such as Zonke, who has inspired most of my musical journey.”

Afro pop star Simphiwe Majobe Nhlangulela, better known by her stage name Simmy, is also expected to perform at the festival and says being a woman is more than being blessed with the ability to give life but also the ability to nurture.

“As women, we are a powerful force to be reckoned with. We can celebrate that we are taking up space and reaching for the stars – especially where we are not expected to, and not given the chance to, or looked down on and not expected to stand up,” says Simmy.

She says one of the achievements worth celebrating as a country is our women’s soccer team Banyana Banyana who were crowned Wafcon champions recently.

In 2018, Simmy bagged her first record deal with EL World Music and released her debut album Tugela Fairy. She is also known for her hit singles Ngiyesaba, Ubala and Umahlalela.

Simmy

“I am happy that, as women, we are now informing ourselves about the music business and music production, so we are equipped and can empower each other and have some control over our careers. Indeed, we have a great impact as artists, both in our spaces, and on the people who listen to our music.”

She is looking forward to celebrating Women’s Day, especially after the ban on festivals due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Hosting the festival is TikTok sensation Paballo Kgware, also known as “The Rich Makoti”. She is a graduate of TikTok’s Rising Stars programme who boasts 1.3 million followers on the platform. Kgware has become the de facto voice for body positivity for her generation, advocating for better representation of plus-size women and being a driving force in plus-size fashion.



Tribute to Women will start at 10am and end at 6pm on 9 August. Ticket prices range from R195 (for children aged 6 to 17 years) to R345. Tickets available at Webtickets.