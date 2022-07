So the Banyana squad will get an extra R5.8-million to share for their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) triumph, courtesy of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. Who knows how such a big pot of money can be rustled up on the fly between a Saturday and a Tuesday. Perhaps it came from Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s special budget for reflected-glory hunting.

This lavish donation will definitely not make Mthethwa the national hero he has always been in his own mind.