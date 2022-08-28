Subscribe

Get a fix at The Playground, Joburg’s coolest new artisan market

Fun: The market in inner-city Johannesburg is a good weekend outing.
Formerly Neighbourgoods, The Playground is an artisanal market and event venue in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Open every Saturday, it provides fresh street food, cocktails and live music. You’ll be struck by the murals on the surrounding buildings and entrance. As part of Play Braamfontein, The Playground’s paint and sip event will be part of the FNB Art Joburg Open City event on Saturday 27 August.

The place: The Playground

Ideal for: Getting together with friends to enjoy live music while supporting South African crafters and making new friends. The events will keep you coming back for more. 

Order this: It seems unfair to select one meal when there are so many wonderful street food vendors with food from all around the world, but if I had to put my money on one meal, I would choose the seafood paella. It’s heart-warming and good value for money. The paella is a favourite so expect a bit of a queue. Other food to try out are the vegetarian meals, bunny chow and the breakfast pancakes, perfect if you’re there with children.

You’ll like it if: Everyone is always telling you how effortlessly trendy you are. You love markets and have heard so much about how the scene in Braamfontein is being transformed into a modern multicultural hotspot. If you’re a first-timer, consider going with a friend to orientate you but if you’re flying solo then sign up for a sip and paint class or a cheese and wine tasting experience. 

The Friday mood is: Best described as the best of South Africa in one place. This artisan market opens at 10am and closes at 6pm. In the morning, it’s relaxed. Parents bring their children and the city’s sightseeing hop-on-hop-off bus stops there. The afternoon gets crowded and finding parking is difficult. Grab a drink upstairs at the bar or walk around, there are always new fashion and accessory vendors to discover. By 4pm the music will be pumping, and you’ll forget you’re at a market.

Social media: Instagram @theplaygroundjhb

Location:  73 Juta Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Sip this: This cocktail doesn’t look like a cocktail. A negroni is an Italian cocktail made of one part gin, one part vermouth rosso and one part campari, and garnished with orange peel. Experts say ageing cocktails in a barrel can soften some of the harsh tastes, and the negroni is known for being quite bitter. 

The Place: Saint Restaurant 

Signature Bev: Barrel aged smoked negroni 

Ingredients:  Monkey 47 gin, cinnamon, cherry amaro and rosso

Price: About R140

Website: www.saint.restaurant/

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @saint_jhb

Gugulethu Tshabalala
Gugulethu Tshabalala, is a multi-talented creative and jewellery designer with a background in public relations. She believes there is an artist in all of us and hopes to evoke emotion utilising different mediums.

