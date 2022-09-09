One Show, Two Takes: Uncoupled

Ending a relationship can catapult one into an existential crisis and Uncoupling is a perfect representation of that. When a 17-year relationship ends we see main character, Michael (Neil Patrick Harris), go through the stages of a breakup: begging, denial, anger, sex and sulking.

The series is easy to connect with, because we all spiral in much the same way. Granted, the context of being a white, gay man living in a pricey part of New York City may make it hard to relate to for many but the angst, the ways in which we degenerate into a hot mess after being left and seek comfort in the arms of friends and strangers, is. The series gives one a look into a relationship and the end of it.

The laughs come fast and fabulous through the use of an array of gay stereotypes from Tony award winners, twinks and calling each other “homo” to obliterating each other’s existence. Despite using this tool for comic relief, the series does seek to expand on them by showing a wider range for LGBTQ+ people.

And you have to give it to the people in the writing room. Chuck value is high and the comedic timing is great. Added to this, the actors understand that there are no small parts and bring a great deal of colour to the narrative.

As a black woman it was refreshing and fun to have Tisha Campbell (previously of Martin fame) not play the quintessential “wise black woman” but instead play a thirsty single mother who is trying to get by and live her best life, a role not always afforded to black women in white spaces.

The sex scenes are also sensual, to the point where any heavy ideas around sexuality are replaced by something more erotic and sometimes intimate.

If you want to deal with a breakup, this show is for you. If you want to see people spiralling after they lose the love of their lives, this show is also for you. If you want to find healthy coping mechanisms next time a lover says goodbye, maybe this is not the show to take notes from.

You might not be inclined to set a reminder for season two, but you will definitely enjoy it over a glass of chardonnay if you happen to stumble upon it again.

A little light-hearted fun that anyone who has ever gone through a breakup (or known someone who has) can relate to. The show is a light-hearted take on heartache and perfect for bingeing, a good mix of escapism while throwing a few life lessons into the mix. — Tiffany Mugo

What would you do if your partner abruptly breaks up with you after 17 years of being together? Your families know each other, you’ve been past the terrible twos and the so-called “decade curse” so you’re totally comfortable. Until the unthinkable happens, on the day you least expect it to happen.

This is what Michael Lawson, a hard-working property real estate agent, played by Neil Patrick Harris, needs to figure out in the new Netflix comedy-series, Uncoupled. The series follows Michael as he struggles to cope with the anger, denial and hurt after his financial investment banker boyfriend, Colin McKenna (Tuc Watkins), breaks up with him.

When Michael begs Colin to tell him why he is leaving him, it takes Colin a long time to admit that he merely misses himself, his independence and sense of self.

Michael has the most intense reaction to being left, especially as he had no idea it was coming. You feel for him but you also wonder whether Michael has been listening to Colin. How many of us have been with great partners, but realised that the co-dependency made us feel more alone than ever before? How many of us have been in relationships where we were unaware of our partner’s unhappiness? Uncoupled is a series about hurt, growing apart, autonomy and making tough decisions. On the surface Uncoupled is about a relationship between two privileged gay, white men living in New York City, but it is a story about love regardless of one’s sexual orientation. The series is also about piecing yourself back together after pain and understanding that there is no shortcut to healing.

Uncoupled is about learning to trust in your friends, as Michael does Suzanne (Tisha Campbell). Suzanne can be trusted be a strong shoulder for Michael to lean on. But Suzanne does way more than be a supporting character, she carries a lot of the scenes, and her energy is the perfect addition to a largely white cast that portrays a white experience of living in New York City.

The series covers several themes such as intergenerational differences, and when Michael returns to the dating scene he is shocked to learn about hook-up apps and how shockingly casual casual sex can be. It is healing and comedic to witness Michael stumble through this cathartic experience and affirming to watch him fight his way back to living his own life. Uncoupled answers the question Cher has been asking since the late 1990s, “Do you believe in love after love?” And the answer is yes. I am definitely staying tuned for season two. — Kim Windvogel