Objects of Desire: Bring the heat

Love Loewe
Spanish label Loewe (pronounced low-way-vay), has landed in South Africa. The house’s fragrances combine Loewe’s signature artisanal ethos with inspiration from nature to bring vibrant scents that are a perfect addition to any summer-scent wardrobe. Available through Arc Stores.
Feven-piece Heirloom set
Sustainability, longevity and quality South African design collide in Future Heirlooms, a seven-piece collection of home pieces. These ambitious pieces are designed to counteract throw-away culture infiltrating interior decorating and design. Family Portrait by Dokter and Misses brings family portraiture to cabinet design in a chaotic, yet playful, design. Available through Always Welcome.
Face value
The French maison of Elsa Schiaparelli is known for translating the ordinary through a dreamy lens. Referencing the designer’s 1936 mouth-shaped couch collab with Salvador Dalí, the radically gilded brass necklace is emblematic — of the past and the present — under the reign of Daniel Roseberry. Available through Schiaparelli.
Neo Real is unreal
Bright, shiny and optimistic is the golden thread running through the H&M Autumn/Winter Studio 22 collection titled Neo Real. The collection is a luxurious elevation from H&M’s more accessible apparel, with royal blue velvet suits, gravity-defying fabrics and cutting-edge accessories. This futuristic take on minimalism is a breath of fresh air. Available exclusively at H&M Sandton City.