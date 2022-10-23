Objects of Desire: Bring the heat

Love Loewe

Spanish label Loewe (pronounced low-way-vay), has landed in South Africa. The house’s fragrances combine Loewe’s signature artisanal ethos with inspiration from nature to bring vibrant scents that are a perfect addition to any summer-scent wardrobe. Available through Arc Stores.

Vibrant scents by Loewe are perfect for summer.

Feven-piece Heirloom set

Sustainability, longevity and quality South African design collide in Future Heirlooms, a seven-piece collection of home pieces. These ambitious pieces are designed to counteract throw-away culture infiltrating interior decorating and design. Family Portrait by Dokter and Misses brings family portraiture to cabinet design in a chaotic, yet playful, design. Available through Always Welcome.

Future Heirlooms presents the playful Family Portrait cabinet by Dokter and Misses

Face value

The French maison of Elsa Schiaparelli is known for translating the ordinary through a dreamy lens. Referencing the designer’s 1936 mouth-shaped couch collab with Salvador Dalí, the radically gilded brass necklace is emblematic — of the past and the present — under the reign of Daniel Roseberry. Available through Schiaparelli.

The brass necklace from Elsa Schiaparelli

Neo Real is unreal

Bright, shiny and optimistic is the golden thread running through the H&M Autumn/Winter Studio 22 collection titled Neo Real. The collection is a luxurious elevation from H&M’s more accessible apparel, with royal blue velvet suits, gravity-defying fabrics and cutting-edge accessories. This futuristic take on minimalism is a breath of fresh air. Available exclusively at H&M Sandton City.