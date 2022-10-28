Objects of Desire: Collectible Collaborations

Step in style

A limited collaboration between Italian footwear designer Aquazzura and Swarovski crystals, these sandals are raised high on octagon-cut crystals, a unique take designed for a moment in the spotlight. For the modern muse, new glamour and jewellery for your feet. Available through Swarovski.

Aquazzura and Swarovski got together to create these elegant sandals.

Team Only

In a continental first, South Africa’s best sneaker store Shelflife has collaborated with Jordan 2 for the Team Only collections. Sneakers, tees and hoodies in neutral tones with vibrant pops of orange are paired with the signatures of Shelflife’s staff. The collab is true to the sneaker beacon’s

“I am because we are” spirit. Available through Shelflife.

Secure the bag

Two of the world’s coolest brands have linked up to bring us a massively brilliant and massively massive collaboration: Gucci and Palace Skateboards. One particularly desirable piece in the collection is the GG-P Supreme safe box made by Conforti. This limited release has seen only 10 made and marries Palace’s creativity with Gucc’s luggage legacy. Enquire at Gucci Boutiques.

Gucci and Palace Skateboards collaborated on the limited-release GG-P Supreme safe box.

Designer Thebe Magugu has added his stamp to a range of clothing from Dior.

D’Oblique

Thebe Magugu does it again! The LVMH Prize-winner has collaborated with Christian Dior on a project for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. He has adorned the Dior Book Tote with his signature Sisterhood motif and injected his TM emblem into the Dior emblem bucket hat and signature pleated tulle skirt. Available at Dior boutiques.