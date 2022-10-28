Account

Friday

Objects of Desire: Collectible Collaborations

Sneaker store Shelflife worked with Jordan 2 to produce signature footwear.
0

Step in style 

A limited collaboration between Italian footwear designer Aquazzura and Swarovski crystals, these sandals are raised high on octagon-cut crystals, a unique take designed for a moment in the spotlight. For the modern muse, new glamour and jewellery for your feet. Available through Swarovski

Aquazzura and Swarovski got together to create these elegant sandals.

Team Only 

In a continental first, South Africa’s best sneaker store Shelflife has collaborated with Jordan 2 for the Team Only collections. Sneakers, tees and hoodies in neutral tones with vibrant pops of orange are paired with the signatures of Shelflife’s staff. The collab is true to the sneaker beacon’s 

“I am because we are” spirit. Available through Shelflife

Secure the bag

Two of the world’s coolest brands have linked up to bring us a massively brilliant and massively massive collaboration: Gucci and Palace Skateboards. One particularly desirable piece in the collection is the GG-P Supreme safe box made by Conforti. This limited release has seen only 10 made and marries Palace’s creativity with Gucc’s luggage legacy. Enquire at Gucci Boutiques. 

Gucci and Palace Skateboards collaborated on the limited-release GG-P Supreme safe box.
Designer Thebe Magugu has added his stamp to a range of clothing from Dior.

D’Oblique

Thebe Magugu does it again! The LVMH Prize-winner has collaborated with Christian Dior on a project for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. He has adorned the Dior Book Tote with his signature Sisterhood motif and injected his TM emblem into the Dior emblem bucket hat and signature pleated tulle skirt. Available at Dior boutiques.

Are you enjoying your Mail & Guardian subscription? Give us your feedback here.

Kimberley Schoeman

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

The right to die, warts and all

The activist professor’s second book explores the unvarnished truth behind assisted death
rithuli orleyn
Opinion

Mental health in the workplace — leaders, this one’s on...

Leaders, this mental health awareness month — and every other month. We’re looking at you
peter laburn
Opinion

How to tackle the rise in kidnappings, human trafficking in...

South African victims as well as people from the rest of Africa and Southeast and East Asia are taken to the Middle East, the US and Europe
karabo mokgonyana
Politics

Many of Zondo’s state capture recommendations are a political problem...

M&G Premium

The president’s compromise on what state capture recommendations can be implemented was expected
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×