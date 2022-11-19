Subscribe

Dine with the sound of the sea

Durban’s Maha Cafe, near the harbour, offers an array of breakfast and lunch options curated by executive. Photo: Supplied
There’s no better way to enjoy an early breakfast or a lunch than being caressed by the sound of the ocean as you sip on a refreshing mimosa, or a hot coffee, as you take in the crisp sea air. 

Durban’s Maha Cafe, near the harbour, offers an array of breakfast and lunch options curated by executive chef Charlie Lakin, with an emphasis on celebrating local produce, mainly sourced in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Maha Cafe merges “classic old-school cooking” and international cuisine and influences on a menu that’s seasonal, changing according to the availability of fresh ingredients. 

There is a minimalistic, industrial design aesthetic throughout the restaurant. The mini lounge area, with its bright yellow couch and panelling, is perfect for reading a book or browsing through your favourite magazine.   

The restaurant has a bakery which offers a variety of fresh pastries, scones, muffins, cakes, tarts, breads and beverages throughout the day for those who want to grab something on the go. 

steamed west coast mussels. Photo: Supplied

Ideal for: Anyone looking to enjoy a casual breakfast or afternoon lunch date with a friend — 

or host a brainstorming session with colleagues in a quiet setting.

order this: Steamed fresh West Coast mussels served with a side of sourdough bread, prepared in either white wine, garlic and parsley or Thai curry sauce with coconut, lemongrass, a hint of ginger, lime, scallions and fresh coriander. If you have a sweet tooth, try the raspberry soufflé made with white chocolate and lemon curd flavoured ice cream. 

Signature Bev: Complement this meal with a glass of 2021 AA Badenhorst Kelder Steen (chenin blanc) from the Swartland in the Western Cape, which fits the Maha  Cafe’s ethos of picking the best local has to offer.

You’ll like it if: You are a lover of brunch and local produce but enjoy unique and playful meals, coupled with a beautiful ocean view. Maha Cafe is perfect for people who delight in a slow-paced lifestyle and a sophisticated dining experience.  

The Friday Mood Is: Old soul with a modern flair. Maha Cafe offers traditional meal options, supported by the minimal look and feel of the eatery. However, the interesting food pairings, and the changing menu, makes this an intimate place to try something new.  

Social Media: @mahapointwaterfront on Instagram/ Maha Cafe on Facebook.

Location: 5 Mahatma Gandhi Road, Point, Durban.

Bongeka Gumede

