Objects of Desire: EGG Special

EGG in Rosebank and Cavendish has set the standard for the future of retail in South Africa. The best South African brands share the floor with some of the world’s most iconic brands, placing the at the same level. Fashion, sneakers, beauty and wellness, jewellery and home decor come together in a crescendo that is not just just a shop, but an experience.

Glowy skin vibes

Summer is the season for dewy skin. Skoon’s skin concentrate understands the brief for the glowy and hoe-y hot girl summer. It is perfect for the glowing to the gods look or clean girl aesthetic. Available at EGG.

Skoon’s skin concentrate gives that glowy skin vibe for summer. Photo: Supplied

Building blocks

True Design brings Cappellini’s streamline Italian furniture to EGG’s floor. The luce table is a party in a box. Funky, luminescent, yet sophisticated, it’s the perfect building block for a contemporary sitting room. Through transparent and bright colours, light refracts and plays with the tables like a prismatic Lego piece. Available at EGG.

The luce table by Cappellini is perfect for a contemporary sitting room. Photo: Supplied

Artclub and Friends

Artclub and Friends is the brand for artists by artists. Known for its overalls, which allows wearers to express their identities, the Cape Town brand has grown into sweater vests, loungewear, and trench coats. The pieces are neutral, not in shades, but pieces. They’ve been adopted by many artistic subcultures. Available at EGG.

Artclub and Friends is known for its overalls but has now produced sweater vests, loungewear, and trench coats. Photo: Supplied

Field day with Fieldbar

Finally, a well-designed, aesthetically pleasing cooler box is on the market. Fieldbar is for the tastemakers, taking tonics to the beach, or taking your two favourite wines on a road trip. The cooler box comes in neutral tones and bursting bright colours, and the leather strap can be customised to read your name. Available at EGG.