The Scorpion Kings Tour is back this festive season

It’s safe to say that one of South Africa’s most popular Amapiano duo is DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, more commonly called the Scorpion Kings.

The two first gained attention individually before forming Scorpion Kings. The single Umshove, released in 2018, helped kick-start Kabza’s career and made a name for himself in the Amapiano genre.

It wasn’t the same for Maphorisa, whose reputation stemmed from producing some of South Africa’s biggest hit songs such as Kwesta’s 2016 Ngud’ featuring Cassper Nyovest. Maphorisa also produced Busiswa’s Lahla and co-produced multi-award-winning American rapper Drake’s 2016 Afrobeat hit, One Dance.

When the two decided to join forces there was no doubt that they would make magic together and they’ve done just that. Music streaming app Spotify recently included their chart topping songs and artists of 2022, with Kabza de Small taking the crown, followed by DJ Maphorisa.

Their first joint project was the release of their debut album, Scorpion Kings, in July 2019. It had the groove streets buzzing with songs like Amantombazane, featuring Samthing Soweto and MFR Souls, Vula Vala featuring Nolwazi and Virgo Deep as well as Dubai with Virgo Deep and Sandy MRD. They then followed with the album Piano Hub in October 2019, which included the popular track Nana Thula, featuring Njelic, that speaks about the hardships of life and the struggle to make a living.

The album set the music and amapiano streets on fire with the release of their second record, Return of the Scorpion Kings, that came out in November 2019. It featured hits like Lorch, named after Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch, and featured Semi Tee, Miano and Kammu Dee. Other songs include Sandton, with Bontle Smith, Focalistic and Kamo Mphela and Abuyile, as well as Amakhosi, featuring Busiswa Gqulu, known by her stage name Busiswa, and award-winning musician Thandiswa Mazwai, aka KingTha, as one of the writers of the track.

The duo did not stop there. The release of their 2020 album, Scorpion Kings Live, gave fans new songs to vibe to while stuck in the Covid-19 lockdows pandemic. They include eMcimbini, featuring Aymos, Samthing Soweto, Mas Musiq and Myztro.

In April 2021 the pair teamed up with Congolese born musician Tressor Riziki to release the album Rumble In The Jungle, which included songs like Stimela, Malaika and Starry Night, adding to the diversification of their musical offering.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, the dynamic amapiano duo who collectively go by the name Scorpion Kings, have announced that they’ll be touring across South Africa throughout December, January and February as part of the latest instalment of their “Scorpion Kings Live” event property

It would almost be a crime to not mention the amapiano stars also collaborated with singer songwriter Ami Faku, to release two love songs that year — Abalele, which took home the South African Music Award for Most Streamed Song of The Year in 2022, and Asibe Happy, which the two teased on social media and during various performances before officially releasing it November 2021.

The song describes a love connection between two people that has been approved by the ancestors and serves as a message for unity and happiness in a relationship. Faku’s sultry yet soulful voice meshes with the rhythmic flow of the song’s beat.

Their latest offering was released in June this year, titled Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena and features songs like AbaJuluke, with Young Stunna, Madumane and Zingah, Trust Fund, featuring Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy, the late Mpura, Madumane and Emakhaya with Da Muziqal Chef and Russell.

Apart from the music the two award-winning DJs have created together and individually, they’ve also given fans a chance to experience their sound during their Scorpion Kings Summer Tour. The tour, which started on 11 December in Cape Town, will run all the way through the festive season into the new year, making stops in Nelspruit, Durban, East London, Kimberley, Bloemfontein and Polokwane.

There will be additional guest performances in some provinces by Madumane & Band, Young Stunna, Daliwonga, Felo Le Tee, Tashinga, Soweto’s Finest and Venom.

With tickets roughly priced at R250 and the Cape Town leg of the tour being sold out, this chart topping duo will keep South Africans on their feet this festive season.



To book tickets for the Scorpion Kings Summer Tour click here.